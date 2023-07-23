Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 for the Best Home Deals: Dyson, Barefoot Dreams & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood to do some online shopping, good news! We are in the middle of summer sales season which means there are tons of deals you can score right now. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest events of the summer, and you can shop massive deals on a variety of brands until August 7th.
We've already made a few guides to help you find the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but this is specifically for the shoppers who are looking to add some things to their home. Whether you are shopping for new bedding or need a couple pots and pans for the kitchen, we've got your back with the best home deals you can get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can shop top brands like Barefoot Dreams, Dyson, Viking, Le Creuset, Our Place, BLISSY, and Casper.
Read for the best deals you can score on home items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Le Creuset 4.5-Quart Oval Dutch Oven
First things first, don't forget to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kitchenware section for deals on pots, pans, dinnerware and more. You can get this Dutch oven from fan-favorite brand Le Creuset for $135 off.
Viking 15-Piece German Steel & Acacia Wood Knife Block Set
Viking is a top-rated cookware brand, and you can get a ton of deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. For example, this knife block set comes with 14 dishwasher safe knives for $180 off.
Fellow Corvo EKG Electric Kettle
This electric kettle would be a great addition to your kitchen with its modern, minimalistic style. This kettle works fast and can maintain the temperature of the liquid for up to an hour.
Our Place Always Pan 2.0 Set
Get a pan set from shopper-favorite brand Our Place that is designed to have more than one function. You can use this pan to fry, steam, sautee, and more. It's made with a long-lasting nonstick coating and comes with a strainer and wooden spoon.
Moccamaster KBT Thermal Carafe Coffee Brewer
Enjoy quality home-brewed coffee everyday with this Moccamaster coffee machine. It comes with a special thermal carafe that "ensures precise temperature regulation" for the best cup of coffee.
Voluspa Japonica Set of 6 Petite Pedestal Candles
Keep your home smelling nice and fresh throughout the day with this candle set from Voluspa made from a coconut-wax blend. The scents included are Forbidden Fig, Spiced Pumpkin Latte, Santal Vanille, Jasmine Night Blooms, French Cade Lavender, and Goji Tarocco Orange.
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Keep your home spotless with this Dyson cordless vacuum that's equipped with a strong suction, an hour of power, and eight tool attachments to be able to clean all the different rooms in your house.
Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
This super soft and cozy animal print throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams for $60 off. This would make a great addition to your living room to provide you and your guests ultimate comfort.
Casper Set of 2 Hybrid Pillows
Quality pillows are the key to a good night's rest, so check out these Casper pillows made with ultra soft foam and fiber layers that are over $50 off.
BLISSY Dream 4-Piece Mulberry Silk Set
Grab this highly rated BLISSY sleep set that includes a pillowcase, sleep mask, and two scrunchies made out of hypoallergenic silk.
DKNY Chenille Stripe Comforter & Shams Set
Revamp your bedding with this DKNY set that has a comforter and two shams made of 100% cotton.
UGG Original Faux Shearling Throw Blanket & Eye Mask Sleep Set
UGG is a super popular brand at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, so make sure to check out their products before they sell out. Also don't forget that UGG sells more than just shoes. You can get this throw blanket and eye mask set with a matching tote bag all made out of their famous faux shearling material.
When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 dates are:
- July 11: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Icon status Nordstrom card members.
- July 12: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Ambassador status Nordstrom card members.
- July 13: Early Access to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for Influencer status Nordstrom card members.
- July 17: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to everyone.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale start for everyone?
Everyone can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online starting at 9:01 p.m. PT on July 16/12:01 a.m. ET on July 17. You can shop in store during regular store hours starting on July 17.
When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends for everyone at 11:59 p.m. PT on August 6/2:59 a.m. ET on August 7. That's when all those amazing discounts will go back up to regular price.
Do you need a Nordstrom Card for the Anniversary Sale?
You don't need to be a Nordstrom cardholder to shop the deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale. However, early access is granted to Nordy Club members based on their shopping status, so members have first dibs on the best deals before they sell out.
How often is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale only happens once a year usually during the middle of the summer. The sale lasts for almost a month for cardholders and just a little over two weeks for regular shoppers. And even thought Nordstrom has a ton of great sales throughout the rest of the year like Black Friday and 4th of July, the Anniversary Sale has exclusive deals you can only get during this special sale event. So don't miss out on these one-of-a-kind deals.
