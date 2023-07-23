Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2023 for the Best Home Deals: Dyson, Barefoot Dreams & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in the mood to do some online shopping, good news! We are in the middle of summer sales season which means there are tons of deals you can score right now. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the biggest events of the summer, and you can shop massive deals on a variety of brands until August 7th.

We've already made a few guides to help you find the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but this is specifically for the shoppers who are looking to add some things to their home. Whether you are shopping for new bedding or need a couple pots and pans for the kitchen, we've got your back with the best home deals you can get at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. You can shop top brands like Barefoot Dreams, Dyson, Viking, Le Creuset, Our Place, BLISSY, and Casper.

Read for the best deals you can score on home items at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.