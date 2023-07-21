Gisele Bündchen's Look-Alike Daughter Vivian Is All Grown Up as Model Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Watch : Why Gisele Bündchen Says "Nothing is Permanent"

As the saying goes: Like mother, like daughter.

Gisele Bündchen proved that when she rang in her 43rd birthday with her and ex Tom Brady's daughter Vivian. As seen in a video shared to her Instagram Story July 20, the supermodel and her 10-year-old were practically twinning as they wore their sandy blonde hair down in loose waves during a birthday celebration.

Clad in a white Patagonia sweater, Vivian was seen seated next to her mom at a table as a birthday cake topped with sparklers were brought out. Gisele, wearing a black puffer jacket, then reached over the table to high-five her twin sister Patricia, who was also at the intimate party alongside her daughter.

This was Gisele's first birthday since her divorce from Tom, with whom she also shares 13-year-old son Benjamin. (Additionally, Tom is dad to son Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.)

In June, Tom shared a glimpse into how he and Gisele are co-parenting. "I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," the retired NFL player told E! News, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."