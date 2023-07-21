Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Sends Message to Supporters After Death of 15-Month-Old Son

Christine Tran Ferguson is searching for a circle of support amid a family tragedy.
The Tour de Lust blogger penned a heartbreaking message to fans following the recent death of her 15-month-old son Asher, who she welcomed with husband Ryan Ferguson.
"If anyone has ever gone through child loss and want to reach out to me, please send me an email as I haven't been able to look at my dms for weeks, but I promise I will try to get theough [sic] them," Christine wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you so much for all the love the prayers. We just ask for privacy at this time."
The travel influencer had shared news of Asher's passing on July 20, noting in her Instagram Stories that her family has undergone "the hardest weeks of our lives."
"I can't stop thinking what did we ever do to deserve this??" she added. "Asher didn't deserve this, he had a bright future and life ahead of him. My heart is shattered into a million pieces into a million pieces right now."
Though Christine has not shared a cause of death, she wrote in a July 3 post that her baby boy was "fighting for his life in the ICU." Two weeks later, on what would have been Asher's 15-month birthday, Christine called his passing an "unimaginable nightmare."
"Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable," said Christine, who often shared pictures of her family life with Asher. "I still feel like you're going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I'm so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."
Following the devastating news, her influencer community rallied around her, including Melissa Celestine Koh, who lost her 21-month-old son, also named Asher, in April.
"The pain of losing a child is absolutely unbearable and it pains me so much to see another parent going through what I did," Melissa wrote in the comments. "This is so so cruel and there are absolutely no words to make things better. Not even time."