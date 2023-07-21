Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Sends Message to Supporters After Death of 15-Month-Old Son

Watch : Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Has Died

Christine Tran Ferguson is searching for a circle of support amid a family tragedy.

The Tour de Lust blogger penned a heartbreaking message to fans following the recent death of her 15-month-old son Asher, who she welcomed with husband Ryan Ferguson.

"If anyone has ever gone through child loss and want to reach out to me, please send me an email as I haven't been able to look at my dms for weeks, but I promise I will try to get theough [sic] them," Christine wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you so much for all the love the prayers. We just ask for privacy at this time."

The travel influencer had shared news of Asher's passing on July 20, noting in her Instagram Stories that her family has undergone "the hardest weeks of our lives."

"I can't stop thinking what did we ever do to deserve this??" she added. "Asher didn't deserve this, he had a bright future and life ahead of him. My heart is shattered into a million pieces into a million pieces right now."