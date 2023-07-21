Wife of SpongeBob's Voice Actor Clarifies He's Not Dating Ariana Grande, Being Mistaken for Ethan Slater

Watch : Who Is Ethan Slater? Meet Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

There might be only one pineapple under the sea, but there are two SpongeBobs out there—and Ariana Grande is only dating one of them.

Jill Talley, the wife of Tom Kenny, who has been voicing the cartoon sponge for over 20 years on Nickelodeon, had to set the record straight when some fans thought the pop singer was dating Jill's husband.

The confusion arose when The Cut posted a headline to Instagram on July 20 that read, "Is Ariana Grande Dating SpongeBob Now?" The SquarePants in question is actually Ethan Slater, Ariana's co-star in the upcoming Wicked film and the original SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical—a fact Jill was ready to clarify.

"Hi everyone, I'm married to Tom Kenny (who voices SpongeBob on the TV show)," she wrote on the post, per People. "He is not dating Ariana Grande. I don't know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob in the musical) is or isn't dating Ariana Grande. However, they're both adorable and I totally ship it. Just wanted to set the record straight."

And as it turns out, this nautical news was breaking on a special day for Jill and Tom—their anniversary.

"PS: as for me and Tom Kenny," the voice actress added, alongside a red heart emoji, "we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today."