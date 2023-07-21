How YouTuber Annabelle Ham Refused to Let Struggle With Epilepsy Control Her Life Before Tragic Death

YouTube star Annabelle Ham didn't let epilepsy define her.
In fact, the 22-year-old "refused to let it control her life and always lived life on her terms" before her devastating death, according to her loved ones.
"Annabelle's spirit shone like a beacon of kindness and compassion, lighting up the lives of everyone around her," read a GoFundMe cmpaign set up in her honor and shared by the influencer's sister Amelia Ham on Instagram Story. "She could illuminate a room like no one else. Annabelle was always sensitive to everyone's needs and would often embody a dancer, a singer, the life of the party, an encourager, or a shoulder to cry on for those who needed it."
However, per the description, Annabelle's journey "included a specific type of epilepsy she struggled with for years."
"Annabelle was an inspiration to us all," the page continued, "to enjoy life every day, make friends whenever possible, and always have a good time."
To continue Annabelle's legacy, the GoFundMe campaign noted that her family "plans to raise awareness about epilepsy, a cause that was close to Annabelle's heart by partnering with the Epilepsy Foundation."
Annabelle, a Georgia native, was a student at Kennesaw State University and a member of the Beta Zeta chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She was a social media intern at the Dickey Broadcasting Company—which oversees 680 The Fan—at the time of her death, according to the Atlanta-based radio station.
The influencer died on July 15 after experiencing "an epileptic event," her family previously said. In a July 18 Instagram post, they family shared they were "heartbroken" over the tragic loss.
"Annabelle was beautiful and inspiring," their joint statement read. "She was, and will forever be, so so loved."
In the wake of Annabelle's passing, her sister Amelia penned a personal tribute honoring her "amazing" sibling.
"She was amazing, she has gone to so many places seen and done so many things," Amelia wrote on Instagram July 17. "she was so sweet, so pretty with the most bluest eyes ever, she was always happy and lighted up every room. but god was ready for her. i know she always wanted to live life to the fullest, that's what we have to do now. and i know she is dancing around in heaven right now."