You Probably Missed This Sighting of Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Together

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater had a wickedly good time getting to know each other.

Four months prior to their romance news, the "7 rings" singer and the Broadway star were photographed on a group outing by their Wicked co-star Michelle Yeoh.

In the snapshot, posted to Michelle's Instagram in March, Ariana and Ethan are seen sitting side-by-side in a restaurant booth while surrounded by their friends, including Cynthia Erivo. The duo both kept their attire minimal and cozy, with Ariana donning a black blouse and Ethan sporting a knit sweater.

At the time, Ariana commented on Michelle's Instagram carousel, "i love you!!!!!!"

Ariana and Ethan would continue developing their bond, as a source close to the situation told E! News on July 20 that the pair recently started dating following their splits from their respective spouses. The insider said that Ethan—a 2018 Tony Award nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical—had separated from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a baby boy.