The View Co-Creator Bill Geddie Dead at 68

ABC is mourning the loss of a TV titan.
Bill Geddie, the television and news producer best known for co-creating the daytime talk show The View, has died of coronary-related factors, his family confirmed on July 21. He was 68.
"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even ‘bigger than life' husband and dad," said Geddie's family in a statement to Variety. "He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well—screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz."
Over his decades in the industry, Geddie produced countless hours of television, primarily for ABC. In 1997, he made one of his biggest and most lasting contributions to the news organization when he launched The View alongside the late Barbara Walters. Geddie, who received four Emmy awards for the talk show, went on to act as executive producer for 17 years until his departure in 2014.
But his partnership with the broadcast journalist didn't end there as he also worked with Walters' BarWall Productions for 25 years, executive producing the company's Barbara Walters Specials and The 10 Most Fascinating People.
"His favorite band was The Beatles," his family continued in their statement. "And he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"
In addition to his work with Barbara Walters, Geddie also produced Good Morning America, executive produced Tamron Hall, created over 60 hours of TV for Discovery Channel with his production company and wrote the screenplay for the 1996 film Unforgettable, starring Ray Liotta and Linda Fiorentino.
Geddie was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1955. He graduated from the University of Texas with majors in communications and film and got his start by polishing floors at ABC's KOCO station in Oklahoma, City. It was on a Valentine's Day assignment for the station that he met his future wife, Barbara. The two were married for 44 years and shared two daughters, Allison and Lauren.
"He enjoyed connecting with people, and we know we are not the only ones who will miss his encouraging way of positive guidance. He did so with enthusiasm mixed with sarcasm," his family added. "His special style of humor was filled with puns. He believed in honesty. He was a kind man of integrity and always wanted to do the right thing. He lived by example."
In the wake of Geddie's passing, many of his former colleagues have expressed their admiration for the man who made much of their work possible.
"My friend & mentor Bill Geddie has transitioned at 68," The View cohost Sunny Hostin tweeted. "Bill was the 1st person to believe that I could be a national talk show host. He told me after an audition for The View ‘you were sitting there watching the show instead of being on the show. Lean in like I know you can.'"
Fellow panelist Joy Behar, who was part of the talk show's original lineup, reflected fondly on her memories with her late colleague. "We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie," the comedian tweeted. "As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I'm forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP ‘VIEWMASTER.'"
In their tribute for the late producer, the show's official account summed up Geddie's impact in an Instagram post: "The View wouldn't exist without Bill Geddie."