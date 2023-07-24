Everything to Know About Vanderpump Rules Season 11

Watch : VPR's Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix "Still Live Together"

Somehow, some way, the Vanderpump Rules cast is slowly moving on from Scandoval.

And, lucky for fans, Bravoholics will get to see exactly how the dust settles from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal as season 11 of the Emmy-nominated reality show is well under way.

Following the reunion showdown, it seemed nearly impossible that the TomTom co-owner's former friends would agree to film with him next season. Even his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz admitted he wanted to distance himself from the Scandoval drama.

"It's incredibly messed up," Schwartz said on the June 12 episode of Fox's reality show Stars on Mars. "It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not. Because there's just no excuse for it."

"I did not have an affair," Schwartz added. "I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently."