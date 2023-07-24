Everything to Know About Vanderpump Rules Season 11

From who Tom Sandoval has been spotted filming with to how Ariana Madix is moving on from her ex's cheating scandal, here's everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules season 11.

By Brett Malec Jul 24, 2023 12:00 AMTags
TVReality TVBravoLisa VanderpumpVanderpump RulesNBCUTom SandovalAriana MadixRaquel Leviss
Watch: VPR's Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix "Still Live Together"

Somehow, some way, the Vanderpump Rules cast is slowly moving on from Scandoval.

And, lucky for fans, Bravoholics will get to see exactly how the dust settles from Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal as season 11 of the Emmy-nominated reality show is well under way.

Following the reunion showdown, it seemed nearly impossible that the TomTom co-owner's former friends would agree to film with him next season. Even his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz admitted he wanted to distance himself from the Scandoval drama.

"It's incredibly messed up," Schwartz said on the June 12 episode of Fox's reality show Stars on Mars. "It seems each time I try to weigh in or talk about, ramble on about it, drivel on, I inevitably sound like I'm somehow justifying it or making excuses for it, and I'm not. Because there's just no excuse for it."

"I did not have an affair," Schwartz added. "I am not him. It's just so strange that I've been absolutely mired in this. It's taken on almost a life of its own. And after this, I'm stepping away from it permanently."

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

And yet, when cameras picked back up, those supposed permanent feelings seemed to turn temporary, as the cast (including Schwartz) filmed a recent trip to Lake Tahoe with Sandoval.

Raise a glass and keep reading to see everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Is Still a Question Mark

It's still unconfirmed if Raquel Leviss will appear on season 11 in the wake of her and Sandoval's cheating scandal. On July 14, the former beauty queen checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months. Since then, she has been staying at a friend's house.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Trending Stories

1

Everything to Know About Vanderpump Rules Season 11

2

Wife of SpongeBob TV Star Clarifies Ariana Grande Relationship

3

Kourtney Kardashian Makes Rare Comment on Her Pregnancy

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Everything to Know About Vanderpump Rules Season 11

2

Wife of SpongeBob TV Star Clarifies Ariana Grande Relationship

3

Miranda Lambert Responds to Fan's "Shoot Tequila, Not Selfies" T-Shirt

4

Kourtney Kardashian Makes Rare Comment on Her Pregnancy

5

Selena Gomez Celebrates 31st Birthday With Paris Hilton and Other Pals