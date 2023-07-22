Shop Bags & Accessories at Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Deals on Coach, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love online shopping, good news! We are in the middle of summer sales season which means there are so many huge deals you can shop right now. The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale event is happening until July 23rd where you can get an extra 25% off on red sale items. That means you can stack up to 75% off on your favorite brands.
We already have a few guides to help you find the best deals at Clear the Rack, but this one is specifically for the shoppers who are looking for sales on bags and accessories. Nordstrom Rack is already a great place to find bags from top brands at a much more affordable price, but with the discounts from Clear the Rack, you'll be knocked off your feet. You can find crossbody bags, tote bags, wallets, clutches, etc. as well as accessories like scarves, glasses, and jewelry starting as low as $5.
Brands you can shop include Coach, Kate Spade, Free People, Madewell, Calvin Klein, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, Steve Madden, and Michael Kors. You can even find a few steals from huge luxury brands like Givenchy and Versace.
Read on for the best deals you can score on bags and accessories at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.
Calvin Klein Foldover Flap Crossbody Bag
If you just need a simple little black crossbody, you can get one from Calvin Klein for $92 off. This is a great bag to fit the everyday essentials.
Madden Girl Proper Flap Nylon Backpack
Back to school season is right around the corner whether you like it or not, and that means backpack shopping. This fold-over nylon bag from Madden Girl that's only $25 is a great option.
Rebecca Minkoff Gabby Leather Satchel
This Rebecca Minkoff bag is exactly what you need if you want a bag that still has plenty of space while also not being too big itself. This satchel has a fun silhouette and detailings, and it's over $200 off!
HOBO King Leather Wristlet
If you're trying to save space and only need a small bag that will only carry the utmost essentials, this leather wristlet from HOBO is perfect.
Tommy Hilfiger Cece II Monogram Tote
If you're tired of trying to fit all your things in a tiny purse, it might be time to switch to a tote bag like this one from Tommy Hilfiger which is very roomy and has tons of pockets.
Steve Madden Bangie Wallet On A String
Steve Madden always has a good variety of high quality accessories just like this faux leather wallet that has a versatile crossbody strap to fit different occasions.
Lucky Brand Kata Leather Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a unique style of bag to shake your outfit up a bit, you need to check out this 70s-inspired shoulder bag from Lucky Brand.
Calvin Klein Lucy Signature Crossbody Bag
This Calvin Klein crossbody has a sweet floral print on the front to make your outfit standout.
COACH 57mm Rectangle Sunglasses
Don't forget to shop the wide variety accessories at Clear the Rack! These sunglasses from Coach have a timeless, sleek look with 100% UV protection that you can get for $100 off.
Michael Kors 56mm Pilot Blue Light Blocking Aviator Glasses
Blue light glasses have become a huge thing these past few years, especially if you spend the entire day staring at a computer screen for work or school. Get your own pair from Michael Kors so you can still look cute while protecting your eyes.
Adidas Saturday 2.0 Plus Baseball Cap
We're in the middle of summer, so you need a hat like this baseball cap from Adidas to protect your face from the sun and keep yourself cool.
Kate Spade New York House Plants Silk Blend Bandana
Add a little something extra to your outfit with this silk blend bandana from Kate Spade that has a house plant print. This is a perfect gift for the plant mom in your life.
Free People Homecoming Plaid Blanket Scarf
Don't forget, fall season is coming up, and this oversized Free People scarf is the perfect accessory to bundle up for the cold weather.
Adornia Sterling Silver Swarovski Crystal Heartbeat Zigzag Necklace
Clear the Rack has a ton of nice jewelry on sale. You can shop for a variety of necklaces like this silver crystal one from Adornia.
Madewell Zigzag Earring Set
Looking to expand your earring collection? This set from Madewell has four gold plated earrings that you can mix and match together for different looks each day.
Melrose and Market Heart Charm Ring Set
A solid ring set is a great way to start out your ring collection. This Melrose and Market set includes five gold-toned rings with cute feminine designs to embellish your outfit.
What is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Clear the Rack is a limited time sale event at Nordstrom Rack where you can get an extra 25% off on red-priced clearance items online or red-tag clearance items in stores. You can score deals on women's and men's fashion, home appliances and decor, kid's apparel, beauty, accessories and more.
When is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale starts July 19th, and you can shop these deals all the way through July 23rd before that discount goes away.
Who can shop the Clear the Rack Sale?
Anyone can shop this sales event, both in stores and online, but Nordy Club members get exclusive early access to Clear the Rack.
How often does the Clear the Rack Sale happen?
Clear the Rack happens a few times throughout the year, so don't be too upset if you can't snag that deal you've been hunting for.
