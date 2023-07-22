Shop Bags & Accessories at Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Deals on Coach, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love online shopping, good news! We are in the middle of summer sales season which means there are so many huge deals you can shop right now. The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale event is happening until July 23rd where you can get an extra 25% off on red sale items. That means you can stack up to 75% off on your favorite brands.

We already have a few guides to help you find the best deals at Clear the Rack, but this one is specifically for the shoppers who are looking for sales on bags and accessories. Nordstrom Rack is already a great place to find bags from top brands at a much more affordable price, but with the discounts from Clear the Rack, you'll be knocked off your feet. You can find crossbody bags, tote bags, wallets, clutches, etc. as well as accessories like scarves, glasses, and jewelry starting as low as $5.

Brands you can shop include Coach, Kate Spade, Free People, Madewell, Calvin Klein, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand, Steve Madden, and Michael Kors. You can even find a few steals from huge luxury brands like Givenchy and Versace.

Read on for the best deals you can score on bags and accessories at Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.