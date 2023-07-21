Why Oscar De La Hoya Says He Let Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler Raise Daughter Atiana

Watch : Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over Baby Name

Oscar De La Hoya is praising Travis Barker for being a knock out dad.

The boxer recently opened up about the positive influence the Blink 182 drummer had on his and ex Shanna Moakler's daughter Atiana, 24, reflecting on why he was absent for a lot of her childhood.

"I basically ran away," Oscar admitted on the Allison Interviews podcast July 20. "I was scared. I was fearful. I did try to be a father full time for a few years, and it was beautiful."

But during those years, negative thoughts started to creep up in his head.

"It was amazing to raise a little girl," the 50-year-old continued, "but there came a point where you say to yourself, ‘Wait a minute. You're not worthy of this.' You try to convince yourself that you are not worthy of this; that love is not possible in your life, because of what I lived through, not receiving that love when I was a kid."

He further pointed to the dynamic that shaped his childhood.