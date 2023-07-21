The Voice Debuts First Coaches Photo With Reba McEntire After Blake Shelton's Exit

Watch : Why Reba McEntire Would Love to Collab With Garth Brooks

The Voice's new cast of coaches are already in perfect harmony.

On July 20, NBC debuted the first snapshot of season 24 coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and John Legend alongside longtime host Carson Daly.

In the smile-filled photo, the music icons assemble on set for the first time together. The accompanying Twitter caption read, "Calling all fans to the stage!"

Reba excitedly retweeted the image, writing, "#TeamReba is ready!!!"

Season 24 marks a new era for the reality series now that Blake Shelton left the show following a whopping 23 seasons as a coach. And after it was announced in May that Reba would be replacing her fellow country superstar, the "God's Country" singer gave his stamp of approval.

"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," Blake exclusively told E! News in May. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."