Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham Scores Season 2 Premiere Date

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals At Wrexham Game With Kids

Lace up those cleats!

Because Welcome to Wrexham is about to take the field—er, rather the screen—once again. In fact, season two of the FX series—which follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C.—will premiere Sept. 12.

"Grab the lads," Hulu, which streams the show, tweeted July 21. "Let's play some footy."

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the docuseries received six Emmy nominations. Ryan celebrated the news by teasing in a tweet, "Can't wait for season 2." And he and Rob suggested it's the heart of the show that has captivated viewers.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," the actors said in a statement obtained by E! News July 12. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"