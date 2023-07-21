Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham Scores Season 2 Premiere Date

It's almost game time! A little more than a week after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welcome to Wrexham earned six Emmy nominations, the series announced the premiere date for season two.

Lace up those cleats!

Because Welcome to Wrexham is about to take the field—er, rather the screen—once again. In fact, season two of the FX series—which follows Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C.will premiere Sept. 12.

"Grab the lads," Hulu, which streams the show, tweeted July 21. "Let's play some footy." 

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the docuseries received six Emmy nominations. Ryan celebrated the news by teasing in a tweet, "Can't wait for season 2." And he and Rob suggested it's the heart of the show that has captivated viewers.

"The story of Wrexham has resonated with millions of people because you don't have to be Welsh or a football fan to be moved by this town," the actors said in a statement obtained by E! News July 12. "We are so grateful for today's 6 Emmy nominations and are continuously honored the people of Wrexham allow us to tell their tale. Diolch! Cymru am byth!"

Athletes and Their Sports Star Kids

Ryan and Rob, whose docuseries has covered their journey since purchasing the team in 2020, have scored some pretty big wins during their tenure as co-chairmen. This includes being promoted from England's fifth tier National League to League Two in the English Football League after their championship win in April. And of course, their families have cheered them on along the way.

"What a day. What a year. What a lifetime," Blake Lively—who shares four children with her husband Ryan and has made a cameo on the show—wrote on Instagram after the title victory. "Congratulations @robmcelhenney @vancityreynolds @wrexham_afc and to every single person in Wrexham and the world over who made seemingly impossible dreams come true yesterday. This is my kind of fairytale.." 

