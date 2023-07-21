Tony Bennett and Susan Crow's Love Story Will Fly You to the Moon

Watch : Legendary Singer Tony Bennett Dead at 96

From fan club president to Mrs. Benedetto, Susan Crow knew firsthand what it felt like to dance cheek to cheek with Tony Bennett.

The 20-time Grammy winner died July 21 at the age of 96. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016 and by his side throughout was during his battle with the disease was Crow, his wife since 2007 and primary caretaker in the final years of his life.

But their love story began in an usual way 50 years before they married, when Bennett was introduced to Crow's parents while her mother was pregnant with his future wife. And when they did finally meet at one of his concerts 20 years later, Crow was serving as the leader of one of Bennett's fan clubs. They may say you should never meet your heroes, but, in Bennet and Crow's case, it led to one of Hollywood's sweetest love stories.