Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She’s Hooking Up With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

No, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are not preparing for a hard launch.
After the longtime pals shared pics to social media packing on the PDA, fans began wonder if they were more than just BFFs. However, the two decided to clear the air once and for all.
"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Kylie asked Stassie during the July 27 episode of The Kardashians. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."
And while Stassie said it was "weird" people jumped to that conclusion, Kylie rattled off what her followers really think: "All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having sex.'"
And for the record, the makeup mogul clarified that they're not, but jokingly added, "I wish we were."
But, as the Kardashians star noted to her BFF, "It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."
Later, in a confessional, the 25-year-old looked back on their unique bond.
"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13," Kylie shared. "She's definitely my oldest friend."
"We grew up together, we've been through so much together," she continued. "She's like a sister."
In fact, according to the reality star, they've been inseparable for as long as she can remember.
"Fun fact: we've been twinning since we were in middle school," the Hulu star wrote in a July 2020 Instagram post. "We used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on."
And as she put it, "So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics."
The Kardashians is available for streaming on Hulu.