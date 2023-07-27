Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She’s Hooking Up With BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Watch : Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery "Misconceptions"

No, Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are not preparing for a hard launch.

After the longtime pals shared pics to social media packing on the PDA, fans began wonder if they were more than just BFFs. However, the two decided to clear the air once and for all.

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Kylie asked Stassie during the July 27 episode of The Kardashians. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."

And while Stassie said it was "weird" people jumped to that conclusion, Kylie rattled off what her followers really think: "All my comments is, 'We know you guys are having sex.'"

And for the record, the makeup mogul clarified that they're not, but jokingly added, "I wish we were."

But, as the Kardashians star noted to her BFF, "It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."