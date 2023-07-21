Get Cozy With 60% Off Barefoot Dreams Deals: Cardigans, Blankets, Pajamas, Loungewear, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love Barefoot Dreams, it's tough to resist the urge to buy more. The brand is beloved for its incredibly soft fabrics and I just can't get enough. The Barefoot Dreams blankets are next-level soft. The robes, sweaters, and pants are so incredibly comfy that you'll want to wear them every single day. There's just one problem for me: the prices. Thankfully, I am always on the hunt for some good deals and sales.

For 24 hours, QVC shoppers can get a $179 cardigan for just $79. That's not the only amazing Barefoot Dreams find. These soft slippers are 55% off. This three-piece satin pajama set is on sale for 56% off.

Here are the best Barefoot Dreams deals right now.