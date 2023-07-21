Get Cozy With 60% Off Barefoot Dreams Deals: Cardigans, Blankets, Pajamas, Loungewear, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love Barefoot Dreams, it's tough to resist the urge to buy more. The brand is beloved for its incredibly soft fabrics and I just can't get enough. The Barefoot Dreams blankets are next-level soft. The robes, sweaters, and pants are so incredibly comfy that you'll want to wear them every single day. There's just one problem for me: the prices. Thankfully, I am always on the hunt for some good deals and sales.
For 24 hours, QVC shoppers can get a $179 cardigan for just $79. That's not the only amazing Barefoot Dreams find. These soft slippers are 55% off. This three-piece satin pajama set is on sale for 56% off.
Here are the best Barefoot Dreams deals right now.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Directional Ribbed Cardigan
Here is a 24-hour flash deal. Today is the only day to get this price. This cardigan is unbelievably soft and it comes in 6 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Women's Herringbone Slipper
Your feet will thank you for buying these slippers. You'll feel like you're at a spa with these plush herringbone slippers. There are two colors to choose from and these are 55% off.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Short Pajama Set
Start and end your day with chic comfort when you buy one of these pajama sets. You get shorts, a top, and a matching eye mask. These bundles come in a gift box, which makes them the perfect present too. There are three colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Poly Satin Wide Leg Pants
Look chic and feel comfy with a pair of satin, wide leg pants. There are four colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Pointelle Cardi
There's just nothing like a Barefoot Dreams cardigan. This one is ultra light, comfy, and it comes in three colors.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Half Zip Tunic
This plush, half-zip sweatshirt is essential any time you need some extra warmth. There are 9 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Barefoot Dreams Pashmina and Sock Gift Set
When your feet are warm, you're warm. That's why a set with a blanket and matching socks is the ultimate indulgence. It comes in three colors.
Barefoot Dreams Sweet Dreams 3-Piece Gift Set
Accessorize with super soft socks, scrunchie, eye mask, and carrying case. There are 3 colors to choose from and the bundle is 55% off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry Cross Over Hoodie
Loungewear never looked so chic or felt so soft. The Barefoot Dreams CozyTerry Cross Over Hoodie is available in five colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Barefoot Dreams Washed Satin Tank and Short Set
Stay cool and comfy with this satin tank and shorts set. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Hooded Seashore Cardigan
This hooded cardigan will be your new favorite piece. It's super soft and it comes in two colors.
Looking for more great deals? Check out these 70% off deals on Coach backpacks.