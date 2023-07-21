The Nutribullet Blender I’m Obsessed With Is on Sale for Just $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You may think that all blenders are the same, but think again. I have tried so many cheap blenders with the hope that I could avoid paying for an expensive one. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that you do get what you pay for when it comes to blenders. And, ironically, I spent more on those cheap blenders than I would have if I just bought one nice one. With time, I realized the best compromise is to find a high-quality blender, be on the lookout for good deals, and shop before it sells out.

I have been using the Nutribullet Pro 900W for a year now, and it blows other blenders out of the water. It is great to blend shakes, smoothies, and more. For a limited time, you can get one for just $79 from QVC. This bundle includes two 32-oz cups, a 24-oz cup, two to-go lids, two handle lip rings, and a recipe guide. The cups are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning up super easy.

Learn from my mistakes and just go with the Nutribullet. You won't regret it, especially at this price.