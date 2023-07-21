The Nutribullet Blender I’m Obsessed With Is on Sale for Just $79

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may think that all blenders are the same, but think again. I have tried so many cheap blenders with the hope that I could avoid paying for an expensive one. Unfortunately, I learned the hard way that you do get what you pay for when it comes to blenders. And, ironically, I spent more on those cheap blenders than I would have if I just bought one nice one. With time, I realized the best compromise is to find a high-quality blender, be on the lookout for good deals, and shop before it sells out.
I have been using the Nutribullet Pro 900W for a year now, and it blows other blenders out of the water. It is great to blend shakes, smoothies, and more. For a limited time, you can get one for just $79 from QVC. This bundle includes two 32-oz cups, a 24-oz cup, two to-go lids, two handle lip rings, and a recipe guide. The cups are dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning up super easy.
Learn from my mistakes and just go with the Nutribullet. You won't regret it, especially at this price.
Nutribullet Pro 900W Series Matte 13-Piece High-Speed Blender System
QVC has the Nutribullet Pro 900 in six stunning colors. This bundle includes the 900W motor base, extractor blade, 2 32-oz cups, 24-oz cup, 2 to-go lids, 2 handle lip rings, and a recipe guide. Clean up is super easy too since the cups are dishwasher-safe.
Want to add the Nutribullet to your routine? These customer reviews will convince you that it's a must-have.
Nutribullet Pro 900 Reviews
"Best blender. Love this thing!! I've had MANY blenders and this one chops things up much better than all the rest," a shopper shared.
Another urged, "Buy this blender. Best blender I have ever had. Better than Ninja and blows away vitamix."
Someone reviewed, "My most used appliance. This is my second Nutribullet. I use it weekly and can't be without one. It works as advertised and takes up little space on the counter. It's great to find a product that is reliable and affordable."
A reviewer raved, "Love it. I use it every day. Strong motor. Everything blends completely no clumps or lumps. Great investment for living a healthier lifestyle."
"The small details make a big difference. I bought this because I had Bariatric surgery. I have only used it a couple of times to make some shakes, but so far I have really liked it. It chopped up the ice cubes so fine it was almost like they were part of the shake as opposed to other blenders I have used there were large and small chunks of ice in the shake. I bought the kit and love all the accessories that came with it," a shopper wrote.
