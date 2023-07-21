Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Tote Bag for Just $83

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You know those never-ending days where you have a million things to do and you're just go, go, go? You need a durable bag that can keep up with your busy schedule with a capacity to hold everything you may need. If you're looking for a spacious bag, there's a 24-hour flash sale on a top-selling Kate Spade style, the Daily Tote. With a name like that, you just know this style is going to come through for commuting and anything else on your typical calendar.
The Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote has room is a great work bag with room for your tablet (or a small laptop), a water bottle, and the rest of your must-haves. It's a high-quality bag that I have in many colors. Since this nylon bag isn't super structured, it's easy for me to store since it doesn't take up a ton of closet space. Usually, you can get this one for $300, but it's $83. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 72% Off Deal
Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote
This roomy tote bag has interior pockets to help you stay organized.
Do you need more information before you shop? Here are some reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Kitt Large Tote Reviews
Someone gushed, "5 Stars Isn't Enough! I use the same purse for the beach or to dinner. In Summer I need a purse that I can be rough on and take everywhere. This bag is perfect for this, and I may buy a second!"
A shopper shared, "I bought this for a travel bag. It's the perfect size!"
Another said, "This is such a great bag full of room for travel or everyday use. Easy to keep clean as well."
Someone reviewed, "Perfect tote. Color beautiful. I bought this tote and 2 weeks ago and have carried it every day since. I love all the room to hold my large wallet, monthly calendar and many other things. Love Kate Spade and have made many purchases this is one of my favorites."
A Kate Spade customer wrote, "Love it! Its big and spacious!"
