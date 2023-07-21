Travis Barker Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Teen Drummer After His Death

Travis Barker paid tribute to teen drummer, Alex Etheridge, whom he had the chance to meet before the fan’s passing: "I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time."

Travis Barker is mourning the loss of a fan he says changed his life forever.
 
Alex Etheridge, a teen drummer who had the chance to meet the Blink-182 rocker, died at the age of 13 on July 19, his family confirmed. According to local outlet Fox 10, Etheridge was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2022.
 
Shortly after his passing, Barker shared a personal letter he noted he was working on when he learned of the news.
 
"I just wanted to say meeting you changed my life forever," he wrote underneath the July 19 Instagram post of Etheridge. "When my daughter Alabama told me about you and your story I couldn't wait to hang. You're one of the nicest people I've met. You are so talented in so many ways. You're a great song writer, drummer and musician. I loved jamming with you playing paradiddles and herta's. I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time."
 
Barker—who met the Arizona native in June—remembered the young musician as being "so strong, happy and present."

"Felt like for those few hours we got to hang out you weren't in pain or sick anymore," he continued. "You kept saying, ‘am I dreaming like is this really happening' and I just kept saying yes, yes it is!! As I'm writing this, I just got a DM from Alex's Instagram with news that Alex has passed. I scrolled up and read through our messages and I'm crying heartbroken. All I wanted was for this video and message to get to Alex before he passed, and I missed him."

The 47-year-old went on to note that he keep his time with Etheridge "close to my heart forever."
 
"His impact on me was life changing and I will carry it with me forever on every stage I play on and in every prayer," Barker wrote. "Friends 4L like we said after meeting each other. Till next time Alex."
 
In their heartbreaking announcement, Etheridge's family remembered their loved one as being "punk AF and put others first until his final moment."
 
"He cherished his relationships with friends," their July 19 message shared to his Instagram read, "and truly loved life."

