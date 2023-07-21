Travis Barker Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Teen Drummer After His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Travis Barker is mourning the loss of a fan he says changed his life forever.



Alex Etheridge, a teen drummer who had the chance to meet the Blink-182 rocker, died at the age of 13 on July 19, his family confirmed. According to local outlet Fox 10, Etheridge was diagnosed with bone cancer in January 2022.



Shortly after his passing, Barker shared a personal letter he noted he was working on when he learned of the news.



"I just wanted to say meeting you changed my life forever," he wrote underneath the July 19 Instagram post of Etheridge. "When my daughter Alabama told me about you and your story I couldn't wait to hang. You're one of the nicest people I've met. You are so talented in so many ways. You're a great song writer, drummer and musician. I loved jamming with you playing paradiddles and herta's. I could've hung out with you for days if we had more time."



Barker—who met the Arizona native in June—remembered the young musician as being "so strong, happy and present."