Jersey Shore’s Snooki Gets Candid on Her Weight Struggles in Message to Body Shamers

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has a stern message for critics who comment on people's bodies.
While firing back at body shamers, the Jersey Shore star also got candid on her own past struggles with weight.
"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women—it's an issue. And it's called weight," Snooki said in a July 19 TikTok. "I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school—not great. Wasn't eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight."
Snooki recalled wanting to be a size zero at the time, saying that even though she achieved the number, she still felt "so sad." The reality TV personality said the experiences continued until she joined Jersey Shore.
"I was like, you know what? I'm going to enjoy my life," she recalled. "Enjoy it with like not worrying about what I'm eating, and I can only eat at this time and only eat this many calories. No girl, I enjoyed myself. I said, you know what, 21 years old. I'm going on a reality TV show, how freaking cool. I'm just gonna enjoy myself."
As she gained weight throughout Jersey Shore, Snooki remembered always feeling "always confident in my skin, no matter what size I was."
"I could be a size zero, size five, size eight, and I was like okay, because no matter what size I was, I'm confident," she added. "I know that I'm beautiful, I'm amazing, no matter what size I am."
Afterwards, she concluded her message by slamming those who "call people 'pigs,' and 'fat,' and 'disgusting.'"
"If you think those things, which I'm sure a lot of people have opinions—everyone has an opinion about everybody—you want to judge people's looks, people's bodies?" she said. "Do it in the own comfort of your a--hole mind, or just like call somebody. Call your a--hole friend to gossip about somebody's weight. But don't comment it on the internet."
Snooki warned that such remarks could potentially put people—particularly those who've had eating disorders or experienced "trouble" with their body image—in a "hole again after they finally got out it."
"So, this video is for everyone out there. Stop commenting on people's weight. It doesn't matter," she said. "It doesn't matter if you gain 10 pounds, five pounds, or if you lost 20 pounds. Who the f--k cares? As long as you're a good person and you feel good in your own body. Who cares! So, stop commenting on people's bodies. It's not nice."