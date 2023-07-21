Jersey Shore’s Snooki Gets Candid on Her Weight Struggles in Message to Body Shamers

Watch : Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi BLOCKED by Sammi Sweetheart

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has a stern message for critics who comment on people's bodies.

While firing back at body shamers, the Jersey Shore star also got candid on her own past struggles with weight.

"I know it's an issue for a lot of people. Men, women—it's an issue. And it's called weight," Snooki said in a July 19 TikTok. "I have struggled with my weight my entire life. High school—not great. Wasn't eating. Underweight. Had no energy. It was getting scary. So, high school was not a good place for me with weight."

Snooki recalled wanting to be a size zero at the time, saying that even though she achieved the number, she still felt "so sad." The reality TV personality said the experiences continued until she joined Jersey Shore.

"I was like, you know what? I'm going to enjoy my life," she recalled. "Enjoy it with like not worrying about what I'm eating, and I can only eat at this time and only eat this many calories. No girl, I enjoyed myself. I said, you know what, 21 years old. I'm going on a reality TV show, how freaking cool. I'm just gonna enjoy myself."