Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson's Friends React to Heartbreaking Death of Her Baby Boy Asher

The influencer community is coming together to mourn a devastating loss.
On July 20, Tour de Lust blogger Christine Tran Ferguson shared the news that her and husband Ryan Ferguson's 15-month-old son, Asher, had died after "fighting for his life in the ICU" weeks ago. "Asher didn't deserve this, he had a bright future and a life ahead of him," she wrote on Instagram Story. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces right now."
In the wake of the tragedy, many of Christine's friends and followers paid tribute to her late baby boy—with travel influencer Caila Quinn Burrello writing on Instagram, "Dear baby Asher, you were so playful, happy, and loving to your mama."
"We are all devastated that you had to leave us way too early," Caila captioned photos of Asher at a gathering. "We miss you and wish we could go back to before this even happened. Love, your mommy's friends."
Meanwhile, Wendy Nguyen of Wendy's Lookbook shared that her daughter was "supposed to go on a play date" with Asher before his death. "I can't stop thinking about @tourdelust," she wrote on Instagram Story. "At one point, our worlds are quite similar. We try our best to find things to do with our babies."
The fashion blogger continued, "The universe seems so unkind and unfair. I can't imagine the pain and grief she's going through. Utter heartbreak and despair."
Christine has not shared Asher's cause of death. However, she said on July 3 that her baby boy was in the hospital and asked for prayers to "save my sweet Asher."
In an Instagram grid post sharing news of Asher's passing, Christine called the loss an " unimaginable nightmare."
"Why is this happening to us, why Asher??" she wrote on July 20. "Losing you is the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure. Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you're going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I'm so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."
In the comments section of the post, influencer Melissa Celestine Koh—who lost her 21-month-old son, also named Asher, in April—empathized with Christine. "The pain of losing a child is absolutely unbearable and it pains me so much to see another parent going through what I did," she wrote. "This is so so cruel and there are absolutely no words to make things better. Not even time."
Melissa added, "We know our darling angels are playing together in heaven and watching over us. But we want nothing more than for them to be here. Longing so badly for that one extra hug and cuddle, for that one more kiss."