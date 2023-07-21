Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson's Friends React to Heartbreaking Death of Her Baby Boy Asher

Watch : Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Says Her 15-Month-Old Son Has Died

The influencer community is coming together to mourn a devastating loss.

On July 20, Tour de Lust blogger Christine Tran Ferguson shared the news that her and husband Ryan Ferguson's 15-month-old son, Asher, had died after "fighting for his life in the ICU" weeks ago. "Asher didn't deserve this, he had a bright future and a life ahead of him," she wrote on Instagram Story. "My heart is shattered into a million pieces right now."

In the wake of the tragedy, many of Christine's friends and followers paid tribute to her late baby boy—with travel influencer Caila Quinn Burrello writing on Instagram, "Dear baby Asher, you were so playful, happy, and loving to your mama."

"We are all devastated that you had to leave us way too early," Caila captioned photos of Asher at a gathering. "We miss you and wish we could go back to before this even happened. Love, your mommy's friends."