Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Shares What His Late Wife Would Think of the Show

Watch : The Bachelor Announces Major Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

Gerry Turner has a heavenly blessing on his journey toward finding love again.

The first-ever Golden Bachelor star felt assured that his late wife Toni, who passed away in 2017, would be supportive of him seeking a second chance at romance.

"I think she would be very pleased," Gerry, 71, said in a July 19 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. "I have a picture of her in my walk-in closet, so every night I'm in there and I see her picture. It's the only one now that I have in the house. And in the mornings I see her picture, and we talk. I'll make a brief comment or sometimes that talk is silent. But, here lately in the last couple of months, my question for her is always, 'So, what do you think of this? Am I doing the right thing?'"