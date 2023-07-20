Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Matilda Date Night Is Sweet as Honey

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds stepped out in London for a very special date night, catching a showing of the Matilda musical the West End.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 20, 2023 11:44 PMTags
SightingsBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Visit the Great British Bake Off Tent

Whether it's Wrexham or the West End, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to do date night.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star recently caught a showing of the Matilda musical in London. As seen in a photo shared to Ryan's Instagram Story July 20, the couple—who shares kids James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a months-old baby whose name they've not revealed—was all smiles as they posed with the cast.

For their trip to the theater, Blake donned a gray blazer paired with a black top and dark high-waisted trousers. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a white collared shirt with a matching tee underneath, worn with gray pants and white sneakers.

"The talent. The athleticism," the actor captioned, before referencing one of Matilda's iconic scenes. "The hammer throw to end all hammer throws."

The West End outing comes a month after Blake and Ryan hit up another famous English destination: Welford Park, where the Great British Bake Off is filmed.

photos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

In June, GBBO judge Paul Hollywood shared photos of the husband and wife duo visiting the set. In one snapshot, Ryan was seen posing with the celebrity baker and his fellow judge Prue Leith, while another image showed Blake sitting at the judging table with Paul.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Shares 15-Month-Old Son Has Died

2

Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over This Baby Name Idea

3

Miranda Lambert Fan Speaks Out After Singer Busts Her for Selfie

"Sorry Prue, Blake has taken your seat," Paul wrote in the caption. "Welcome to cake corner Blake."

Likewise, Ryan was thrilled to get a taste of of GBBO, describing the experience in a post of his own as "a full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin."

To see more of Blake and Ryan's most memorable dates through the years, keep reading.

AKM-GSI
February 2023: Growing Family

In February 2023, Blake revealed she welcomed the couple's fourth child. "We wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Ryan later shared during a CNBC interview. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."

 

Getty Images
September 2022: Big Brood

Blake shared that she was expecting again during an appearance at the Forbes Power Women's Summit: "I just like to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating."

She welcomed her and Ryan's fourth child in early 2023.

Getty Images
May 2022: Welcome to Wrexham

The actress was on hand to cheer on Ryan's soccer team Wrexham AFC in Wales.

Getty Images
May 2022: Hosts With the Most

Blake and Ryan served as co-chairs at the 2022 Met Gala, which was themed America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Getty Images
May 2019: Growing Family

Blake confirmed she was expecting her third child with Ryan when she showed off her baby bump at the premiere of Detective Pikachu.

The couple welcomed daughter Betty in October 2019.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Met Gala, Again

Blake and Ryan coordinated in blue accents at the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition. 

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
April 2017: Time 100 Gala

The two sure make a handsome couple!

Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort
December 2016: Magical Dates

In celebration of daughter James' birthday, the Hollywood couple headed to the Disneyland Resort for a special family day. 

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
December 2016: Walking the Walk

When it was time for Ryan to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Blake made sure their two kids were in attendance. 

Getty Images
July 2016: Oh Baby!

Blake showed off her growing baby bump during a Cat & Jack event for Target. 

She and Ryan welcomed their second child, a daughter named Inez, in September 2016.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
February 2016: A Match Made In Heaven

These two own the red carpet, as they did at the 2016 amfAR gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
February 2016: Family Affair

Blake proudly supported her hubby at a special fan screening of Deadpool in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
October 2014: Pregnant!

Blake announced her pregnancy on her lifestyle website Preserve, with the company sharing in a blog post: "Preserve at its core is about family. 'Family' is the single word our founder, Blake built this home on."

She gave birth to her and Ryan's first child, a daughter named James, in December 2014.

 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
May 2014: Old Hollywood Glam

The pair looked like an old Hollywood couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
May 2014: Met Gala Sweethearts

Blake and Ryan looked absolutely stunning—and even showed some rare PDA—at the fashion event.

Top Photo Corporation/Shutterstock
July 2013: Fine Dining

A couple that travels together, stays together. The pair was seen heading to dinner in Shanghai, China.

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock
September 2012: They Do!

Blake and Ryan tied the knot during a private ceremony in South Carolina on Sept. 9, 2012.

AKM-GSI
July 2012: God Bless America

Blake and Ryan spent their Fourth of July enjoying some fun in the sun with the actress' family.

AKM-GSI
May 2012: Wedding Rumors

As their romance heated up, speculation that the two had already swapped vows started to spread. However, it turned out to be untrue.

Warner Bros/Dc/Kobal/Shutterstock
June 2011: Co-Stars

Blake and Ryan's superhero flick, The Green Lantern, was released in theaters.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Shares 15-Month-Old Son Has Died

2

Alabama Barker Roasts Dad Travis Barker Over This Baby Name Idea

3

Miranda Lambert Fan Speaks Out After Singer Busts Her for Selfie

4

Here's the Chilling First Look at Kim Kardashian in AHS

5

Why LL COOL J Says Miranda Lambert Should "Get Over" the Selfie Issue