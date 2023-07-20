Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Matilda Date Night Is Sweet as Honey

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Visit the Great British Bake Off Tent

Whether it's Wrexham or the West End, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds know how to do date night.

The Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star recently caught a showing of the Matilda musical in London. As seen in a photo shared to Ryan's Instagram Story July 20, the couple—who shares kids James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a months-old baby whose name they've not revealed—was all smiles as they posed with the cast.

For their trip to the theater, Blake donned a gray blazer paired with a black top and dark high-waisted trousers. Meanwhile, Ryan rocked a white collared shirt with a matching tee underneath, worn with gray pants and white sneakers.

"The talent. The athleticism," the actor captioned, before referencing one of Matilda's iconic scenes. "The hammer throw to end all hammer throws."

The West End outing comes a month after Blake and Ryan hit up another famous English destination: Welford Park, where the Great British Bake Off is filmed.