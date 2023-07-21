Shop Deals on Activewear as Low as $9 at Nordstrom Clear the Rack Sale: Nike, Adidas, Skechers & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale has officially started, and you need to get shopping before all the best deals run out. From now through July 23rd, you can score an extra 25% off on a ton of red-priced items from Nordstrom Rack. This includes anything from women's and men's apparel, home, beauty, accessories, and more. That means you can get up to 75% off on your favorite brands.
Clear the Rack has massive deals, and if you're a workout junkie on the hunt for affordable, yet good quality activewear, this is the place to be. You can shop sports bras, leggings, shorts, socks, sneakers, shirts, and hats starting as low as $6-9. And these are from top activewear brands like Nike, Adidas, Champion, Outdoor Voices, PUMA, FP Movement, Skechers, and Zella.
Don't miss this chance to shop this huge sales event. Read on for our favorite activewear deals.
Outdoor Voices Warmup Collared Crop Top
Outdoor Voices has some of the best minimalistic activewear on the market, and you can get this collared crop top for 60% off. It's made with a super stretchy fabric so you can workout in comfort and style.
Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights
Nike's got your back with quality activewear, and you can score some great deals at Clear the Rack. These leggings are made with a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and a supportive waistband.
Adidas Trace Sneaker
What better workout essential to get at Clear the Rack than a classic pair of black and white sneakers? These Adidas are lightweight and have a supportive sole for ultimate comfort as you exercise.
FP Movement Misty Morning Layering Hoodie
If you're a fan of morning runs, you need this lightweight hoodie from Free People Movement that's stretchy for extra range of movement and shaping for a flattering look.
Calvin Klein Thin Rib High Waist Textured Bike Shorts
These Calvin Klein bike shorts are perfect for an easy gym day or even lounging around in the house. They are made with a soft ribbed material and have a high supportive waistband. These shorts come in six colors.
Adidas Good Padded Training Sports Bra
Here's a black high impact sports bra from Adidas for only $10 with padding and a racer back for extra support.
Champion Campus French Terry Quarter Zip Sweatshirt
You need a good sweatshirt you can actually sweat in. This quarter zip from Champion is made with a French terry material that's cozy and has "moisture-wicking properties." This sweatshirt comes in two colors.
PUMA Better Foam Prown Slip-On Sneaker
These PUMA slip-ons are great for the gym or as an everyday shoe for someone with an active lifestyle. These lightweight sneakers are made with a breathable mesh upper and a Better Foam cushioned sole so you can be on your feet all day.
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Sports Bra
Grab yourself a new sports bra from Nike for only $9! This bra has a fun animal print pattern and nice moisture-wicking material to keep you feeling fresh as you workout, as well as a cross back for more support.
Skechers GoWalk Joy Pants
Get this $50 pair of Skechers pants for only $17. These pants are designed with a wide waistband and their special moisture-wicking and stretchy nylon and spandex blend for extra support and comfort. Best of all, there are two back pockets!
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Everyone needs a go-to workout tank like this rib tank from Zella. It's made with a stretchy, moisture-wicking material that will keep you feeling and looking food on gym day.
What is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Clear the Rack is a limited time sale event at Nordstrom Rack where you can get an extra 25% off on red-priced clearance items online or red-tag clearance items in stores. You can score deals on women's and men's fashion, home appliances and decor, kid's apparel, beauty, accessories and more.
When is the Clear the Rack Sale?
Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale starts July 19th, and you can shop these deals all the way through July 23rd before that discount goes away.
Who can shop the Clear the Rack Sale?
Anyone can shop this sales event, both in stores and online, but Nordy Club members get exclusive early access to Clear the Rack.
How often does the Clear the Rack Sale happen?
Clear the Rack happens a few times throughout the year, so don't be too upset if you can't snag that deal you've been hunting for.
