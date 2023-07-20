Tour de Lust Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson Shares Her 15-Month-Old Son Asher Has Died

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Christine Tran Ferguson is facing an unimaginable loss.

The Tour de Lust influencer shared that her son Asher, who she welcomed with husband Ryan Ferguson, died following a fight "for his life in the ICU" two weeks ago. He was 15 months old.

"My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces," Christine captioned an Instagram carousel July 20. "I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I'm still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms. Why is this happening to us, why Asher?? You did not deserve any of this."

Christine, who has not shared a cause of death, said Asher's passing was "the hardest experience mommy and daddy has ever had to endure."

"Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable," said Christine, who often shared pictures of her family life with Asher. "I still feel like you're going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you. Part of me has died with you. I'm so heartbroken, with no idea how to live a life without you."