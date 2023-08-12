The Ultimatum’s April Marie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cody Cooper

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Parenting ultimatums are on the horizon for April Marie.

The reality star welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper, she shared Aug. 11.

"Baby Girl IS HERE!" April wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple in the hospital. "I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery & time at the hospital in private. As hard as it was a secret to keep, I'm so happy to finally share with you guys... Just know it's been a long week for us, but we made it!"

April—who explained she and Cody have been at the hospital since Aug. 8—didn't reveal a photo or name of their little girl.

"Everything still feels so completely surreal right now. Baby girl is healthy & so perfect," she wrote. "The MOST painful 24+ hours of my life, yet the most beautiful experience EVER. I'll never forget."

Back in February, the couple shared their baby news on Instagram, alongside a montage featuring snaps of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test. April captioned the post, "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023."