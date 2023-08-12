The Ultimatum’s April Marie Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cody Cooper

Parenting ultimatums are on the horizon for April Marie.
The reality star welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper, she shared Aug. 11.
"Baby Girl IS HERE!" April wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the couple in the hospital. "I knew I wanted to go through the experience of our delivery & time at the hospital in private. As hard as it was a secret to keep, I'm so happy to finally share with you guys... Just know it's been a long week for us, but we made it!"
April—who explained she and Cody have been at the hospital since Aug. 8—didn't reveal a photo or name of their little girl.
"Everything still feels so completely surreal right now. Baby girl is healthy & so perfect," she wrote. "The MOST painful 24+ hours of my life, yet the most beautiful experience EVER. I'll never forget."
Back in February, the couple shared their baby news on Instagram, alongside a montage featuring snaps of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test. April captioned the post, "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023."
Cody took to the comments section to send his love to their little one, writing, "I love you so much baby! Excited to bring our little one into this world."
The Ultimatum alum detailed her pregnancy journey in a follow-up post, sharing that she and Cody found out they going to be parents in December.
"Made a bestie with my bestie," April wrote on Feb. 14. "Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real."
In the months since, the 26-year-old has documented her road to motherhood, sharing glimpses into their baby shower, vacations and baby moon before the arrival of their daughter.
"Destin photo dump from our last baby moon getaway," April captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram July 19 from her and Cody's beach vacation. "With our busy schedules, moving & these last few months feeling non-stop. It was so nice to escape reality for a bit, reset & mindfully spend time together. I appreciate moments like these more than anything."
April's new chapter in life comes over a year after the premiere of season one of The Ultimatum, which she appeared on alongside then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham. However, the two called it quits by the end of the season, with April revealing during the reunion episode that she was in a new and "serious" relationship with an "older" man, who turned out to be Cody.
Back in April, the Netflix alum told E! News, "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet. While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."