You'll Buzz Over Samuel L. Jackson's Gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds for Their 2008 Wedding

Samuel L. Jackson had swarm wishes when it came to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's wedding.

In fact, the Marvel star recently revealed the wedding gift he gave the former couple for the 2008 nuptials—and it was one that was sure to get the newlyweds buzzing.

"My wedding gift to them was a beehive," Samuel recalled in an interview with Vulture published July 20. "Scarlett was always talking about nature. So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing."

As for how the Deadpool actor and Black Widow star reacted to his elaborate gift? "They kept bees for a while," Samuel continued. "They got honey for a couple of years while they were married."

But Ryan and Scarlett—who divorced in 2011—weren't the only ones who split, as it turns out, the bees jumped ship too.

"One day the bees abandoned the hive," the Secret Invasion actor said, "or they abandoned the queen or some s--t."