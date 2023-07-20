You'll Buzz Over Samuel L. Jackson's Gift to Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds for Their 2008 Wedding

Samuel L. Jackson had swarm wishes when it came to Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson's wedding.
In fact, the Marvel star recently revealed the wedding gift he gave the former couple for the 2008 nuptials—and it was one that was sure to get the newlyweds buzzing.
"My wedding gift to them was a beehive," Samuel recalled in an interview with Vulture published July 20. "Scarlett was always talking about nature. So I had my assistant go out and buy 10 pounds of bees and then I bought them bee suits and the whole thing."
As for how the Deadpool actor and Black Widow star reacted to his elaborate gift? "They kept bees for a while," Samuel continued. "They got honey for a couple of years while they were married."
But Ryan and Scarlett—who divorced in 2011—weren't the only ones who split, as it turns out, the bees jumped ship too.
"One day the bees abandoned the hive," the Secret Invasion actor said, "or they abandoned the queen or some s--t."
Nevertheless the former couple ultimately found their honey elsewhere, with Ryan marrying Blake Lively in 2012, and welcoming three adorable daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, in the years since. (They two also quietly welcomed their fourth baby in February.)
Scarlett went on to marry journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014—the exes are parents to Rose, 8—before breaking up in 2017. She then wed Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost in 2020 and the two share 23-month-old son Cosmo.
But there is no bad blood between Scarlett and Ryan, as she recently revealed her feelings towards the Spirited actor when reminding Gwyneth Paltrow of the union.
"Oh that's right!" the Iron Man actress exclaimed to Scarlett during her guest appearance on the Goop podcast in April, per the Daily Mail. "I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals!"
The Asteroid City star chimed in, "Yes! We weren't married very long," to which Gwyneth quipped, "It still counts!"
After the Goop founder noted how she and her family "love a good Ryan Reynolds in our home," Scarlett agreed, adding, "He's a good guy!"
