Ethan Slater Makes Instagram Account Private Amid Ariana Grande Romance

Watch : Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater is switching positions on his Instagram account.

Shortly after news broke of his blossoming romance with Wicked costar Ariana Grande, the 31-year-old changed the settings on his social media page from public to private.

Before closing his Instagram account to the public, the Broadway performer had previously shared tributes to his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who a close source to the situation says he is now separated from.

"My best friend," Ethan wrote in an anniversary post last November. "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."

And this past May, months after sharing that he and Lilly had welcomed their first child together, actor dedicated a Mother's Day tribute to his now-estranged wife.

"Happy first Mother's Day," he wrote at the time, alongside pics of him and his son, "to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy."