Ethan Slater Makes Instagram Account Private Amid Ariana Grande Romance

Ethan Slater is switching positions on his Instagram account.
Shortly after news broke of his blossoming romance with Wicked costar Ariana Grande, the 31-year-old changed the settings on his social media page from public to private.
Before closing his Instagram account to the public, the Broadway performer had previously shared tributes to his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who a close source to the situation says he is now separated from.
"My best friend," Ethan wrote in an anniversary post last November. "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."
And this past May, months after sharing that he and Lilly had welcomed their first child together, actor dedicated a Mother's Day tribute to his now-estranged wife.
"Happy first Mother's Day," he wrote at the time, alongside pics of him and his son, "to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy."
The news of Ariana's romance with Ethan—a 2018 Tony Award nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical—comes days after E! News confirmed her separation from husband Dalton Gomez. However, the Grammy winner and the real estate agent still "remain friends," according to a source close to the situation.
Ariana and Ethan are presumed to have met on set of the upcoming movie Wicked, which has been filming in London over the past year.
So far, the "One Last Time" singer's journey to step into the shoes of Glinda in Wicked has been an unforgettable experience.
"savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," she wrote on Instagram in April. "she shows me so many new things every day. i am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets."