The 16 Best Beauty Launches From July 2023: Rare Beauty, Rhode, Kylie Cosmetics, Olaplex, Tower 28 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in a rut with your beauty routine, don't get rid of your makeup bag. Just make a few additions to your regimen and evaluate how new beauty products interact with your tried and true favorites. If you are over seeing the same product recommendations over and over again, you're in the right place. I tried so many new beauty products in July 2023 and I found some great hair, skincare, and makeup products that you should check out.
Get the most out of your purchase with a multitasking product like the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick from Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty, which works as a shadow, liner, and highlighter. Hydrate your dry, chapped lips with the newest permanent addition to Hailey Bieber's skincare line Rhode. Not sure what eyeshadow shades you need in your arsenal, this palette from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics has all of your essentials to create endless looks.
Save time on your blow dry sessions with this game-changing Olaplex spray. Give your hair lots of shine and softness with the Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque. Calm irritated skin and get rid of redness with this miraculous cream from Tower 28.
There are so many amazing new products that dropped this month. Here are my favorites.
July 2023 New Beauty Products
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Sleeping Mask with Hyaluronic Acid
Hydration is everything, especially when it comes to lip care. No matter what time of year it is, a little moisturization is always a good thing. This lip mask will make your pout feel incredibly soft. It's a great overnight treatment or you can wear it during the day. It also looks pretty over your favorite lip liner or a matte lipstick.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick
The best way to spend your money when you're shopping for makeup is to invest in a do-it-all product. This eyeshadow stick from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez can be used to shade, line, highlight, and smoke out your eyelids. It even comes with a built-in sharpener. This creamy formula is long-lasting and crease-resistant. The fade-proof formula is water-resistant and incredibly buildable, so you can even blend two shades together.
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment in Rhode Vanilla
This was a limited edition flavor of the Rhode Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment, but it was so popular that Hailey Bieber added it to the permanent collection. It is hydrating, glossy, and never sticky. This is great on its own or as a clear layer over pigmented lip shades. Put this on overnight and you will wake up to a soft, kissable pout.
Bioré UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen for Face, Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free
I have incredibly sensitive skin and I am allergic to oxybenzone, a common ingredient in many sunscreens. If you have very reactive skin and you want to try a new SPF, the Bioré UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen will give you hydration and protection without irritation.
Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist
Olaplex is one of the few brands that always comes through for me. Every time I try a product, I love it, and end up being it many times after. The brand's latest product is the Volumizing Blow Dry Mist will speed up your blow dry time. This is an absolute must for summer since it's humidity-resistant. It protects your hair from heat damage and it gives it a long-lasting bouncy look. And, of course, we can't forget about the softness and shine. It's a true game changer.
Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Skin Barrier Redness Recovery Moisturizer
I have the most sensitive skin imaginable. If you are in the same boat or if you recently went overboard on harsh products, it's a smart call to take care of your skin barrier. This super hydrating, gentle moisturizer will help your skin recover and reset back to its baseline, per the brand. This is just what you need to soothe irritation and it's formulated with 4 types of hydrating hyaluronic acid.
Add this to your "in case of emergency" skincare products.
Alpyn Beauty Wild Huckleberry Radiance Recovery Peel
This is a must-have to calm redness and irritation. It's a gentle exfoliant that will make your skin feel incredibly smooth and soft. If you have just five minutes to spare, all you need to do is apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin. After five minutes, you rinse it off and you'll be amazed by incredibly smooth skin. It doesn't take much effort, but you will love the results.
Sephora Collection Best Skin Ever Matte Powder Foundation
Who wouldn't want the "Best Skin Ever"? This pressed powder foundation has a matte finish with silky formula that is super breathable and blends super easily with your skin. This is such a lightweight powder and it doesn't cake or crease. Sephora has 40 shades to choose from.
Kylie Cosmetics The Classic Matte Palette
This palette from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics is your classic go-to. The Classic Matte Palette is the ideal foundation for makeup enthusiasts and beauty novices alike. It has warm and cool tones that complement each other and blend to create so many different looks. These formulas are velvety soft, highly-pigmented, and long-lasting.
Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss
The Kylie Cosmetics High Glosses are back and better than ever with new shades that longtime shoppers are familiar with. For the first time ever, original Kylie Cosmetics shades like Mary Jo K and Dolce K. This formula delivers multidimensional shine without that dreaded sticky feeling. Wear it alone or over a lipstick.
Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant
If you have three minutes, you can turn around your skin with the Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant. It's formulated with a blend of AHAs, BHAs and PHAs that exfoliate and protect the skin barrier at the same time. This is great to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, and unclog pores.
Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque
If you have dull, dry, damaged hair, add the Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque to your routine. All you need is five minutes to get strong, glossy hair with three times the shine, according to the brand.
Dr. Brandt No More Baggage 2.0
If you don't get as much rest as you'd like, but you want to look like you did, here's the product you should try. The iconic Dr. Brandt No More Baggage just got revamped with a HUGE upgrade. It has cleaner ingredients, an improved texture, and more hydrating agents, according to the brand. This is just what you need to de-puff the under-eye bags, add brightness. Get the instant fix you've been looking for and long-term results with this product. Your skin will look brighter and feel smoother within minutes and the continued use will make a difference as well.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Foreplay Mascara Primer
Lengthen, thicken, and lift your eyelashes for up to 24 hours with the Too Faced Better Than Sex Foreplay Mascara Primer. Just put this on before mascara and it will condition your lashes while it boosts curl by 132% and length by 80%, according to the brand. Even if you are not putting on mascara and you just want a little lift, you can wear this on your bare lashes.
If you want to save a little money and try this without the commitment of a full-size product, opt for the mini.
Morphe Continuous Prep & Set Mist+
The key to long-lasting makeup is preparation and aftercare. Spray the Morphe Continuous Prep & Set Mist+ before you put on makeup and after to lock it in. This mist is also super hydrating, giving your skin a luminous, healthy glow.
TULA Skincare Gold Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Brighten your under-eye area and get your glow on with the latest version of Tula's best-selling eye balm, which is now available in a new champagne shade. It is formulated with hydrating ingredients and it helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it under makeup and over makeup. You can even apply it is a highlighter.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist
Hydrate your skin with this moisturizing facial mist formulated with "hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and pollution defense." It delivers an instant dewy glow that you'll love. Spray it on dry, cleansed skin to moisturize or you can use it throughout the day for some hydration, even if you're wearing makeup.
Still shopping? Don't miss this $20 deal on $98 worth of skincare from Peter Thomas Roth, Sunday Riley, and more.