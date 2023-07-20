The 16 Best Beauty Launches From July 2023: Rare Beauty, Rhode, Kylie Cosmetics, Olaplex, Tower 28 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in a rut with your beauty routine, don't get rid of your makeup bag. Just make a few additions to your regimen and evaluate how new beauty products interact with your tried and true favorites. If you are over seeing the same product recommendations over and over again, you're in the right place. I tried so many new beauty products in July 2023 and I found some great hair, skincare, and makeup products that you should check out.

Get the most out of your purchase with a multitasking product like the All of the Above Weightless Eyeshadow Stick from Selena Gomez's brand Rare Beauty, which works as a shadow, liner, and highlighter. Hydrate your dry, chapped lips with the newest permanent addition to Hailey Bieber's skincare line Rhode. Not sure what eyeshadow shades you need in your arsenal, this palette from Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics has all of your essentials to create endless looks.

Save time on your blow dry sessions with this game-changing Olaplex spray. Give your hair lots of shine and softness with the Ranavat Glossing Hair Masque. Calm irritated skin and get rid of redness with this miraculous cream from Tower 28.

There are so many amazing new products that dropped this month. Here are my favorites.