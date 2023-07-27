Kylie Jenner Reveals Meaning Behind Son Aire Webster’s Name

Watch : Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery "Misconceptions"

It turns out Kylie Jenner's baby boy is more lion than wolf.

On the July 27 episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the meaning behind her son Aire Webster's name.

"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," Kylie told Anastasia Karanikolaou while she was in the process of legally changing it. "And I like—it's a Hebrew name. It means Lion of God."

She went on to explain why she decided his original moniker Wolf just wasn't right.

"Find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child," she advised. "It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him."

Kylie continued in a confessional, "I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever."

In fact, she regretted the decision almost immediately after giving birth to the little one, who she shares with Travis Scott along with Stormi Webster, 5.