Kylie Jenner Reveals Meaning Behind Son Aire Webster’s Name

On The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner shared the special Hebrew meaning behind the new name she gave her and Travis Scott’s baby boy, Aire Webster.

It turns out Kylie Jenner's baby boy is more lion than wolf. 

On the July 27 episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the meaning behind her son Aire Webster's name.

"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," Kylie told Anastasia Karanikolaou while she was in the process of legally changing it. "And I like—it's a Hebrew name. It means Lion of God."

She went on to explain why she decided his original moniker Wolf just wasn't right.

"Find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child," she advised. "It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him." 

Kylie continued in a confessional, "I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever."

In fact, she regretted the decision almost immediately after giving birth to the little one, who she shares with Travis Scott along with Stormi Webster, 5.

photos
Kylie Jenner Through The Years

"That night, I cried in the shower and I was like, ‘That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?'" she recalled. "Someone just told me this 24 hours ago and I just named my son Wolf. Like it wasn't even—it wasn't even on the list!"

And a month before his first birthday, she finally revealed his name publicly, a decision the 25-year-old made so they could move on and start looking toward the future.

Instagram

"I want to start living our life," she said on The Kardashians. "I want to take him to Disneyland. I want to take him out and live life and not worry about what other people think."

Since then, Kylie has been more open about sharing photos of her son—who is now 17 months old and quite the "big boy," according to his mom.

Keep reading to see Aire Webster grow up before our eyes.

Instagram
A Tight Bond

Kylie Jenner shared adorable photos of her and Aire snuggling close on July 14.

Instagram
Growing Up Fast

Kylie Jenner and Aire matched in color-coordinating green looks in an July 14 Instagram post.

Instagram
Looking Stylish

Kylie shared this snap of Aire looking ever so fashionable to her Instagram in July 2023. 

Instagram
Mealtime With Mom

In June 2023, Kylie shared an adorable video of Aire trying to drink out of a green bottle without using his hands.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Siblings

Kylie shared this pic of Stormi Webster feeding her baby brother on Mother's Day 2023.

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner
TikTok Star

Aire makes a cameo in his mom's TikTok makeup tutorial in April 2023.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
Party Time

Kylie appears with Aire at the third birthday party of family friend Natalie Halcro's daughter Dove in March 2023.

instagram.com/kyliejenner
"First Ice Cream"

Kylie shared a video of her son tasting his "first ice cream," a Dole Whip, at Disneyland in February 2023.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Instagram
Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Instagram
Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Instagram
Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Instagram
Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Instagram
Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Instagram
Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Instagram
Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Instagram
Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

