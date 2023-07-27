Kylie Jenner Reveals Meaning Behind Son Aire Webster’s Name

It turns out Kylie Jenner's baby boy is more lion than wolf.
On the July 27 episode of The Kardashians, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared the meaning behind her son Aire Webster's name.
"I just always wanted a name for him that had meaning," Kylie told Anastasia Karanikolaou while she was in the process of legally changing it. "And I like—it's a Hebrew name. It means Lion of God."
She went on to explain why she decided his original moniker Wolf just wasn't right.
"Find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child," she advised. "It was the hormones that took me out. It was like, I'm too emotional. He's so special to me. There's not a name good enough for him."
Kylie continued in a confessional, "I didn't realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever."
In fact, she regretted the decision almost immediately after giving birth to the little one, who she shares with Travis Scott along with Stormi Webster, 5.
"That night, I cried in the shower and I was like, ‘That's not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?'" she recalled. "Someone just told me this 24 hours ago and I just named my son Wolf. Like it wasn't even—it wasn't even on the list!"
And a month before his first birthday, she finally revealed his name publicly, a decision the 25-year-old made so they could move on and start looking toward the future.
"I want to start living our life," she said on The Kardashians. "I want to take him to Disneyland. I want to take him out and live life and not worry about what other people think."
Since then, Kylie has been more open about sharing photos of her son—who is now 17 months old and quite the "big boy," according to his mom.
