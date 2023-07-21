Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Adorably Reunites With Dog He Shared With Ex Raquel Leviss

UPDATE: Leviss is responding to reports she gave up her dog Graham to a shelter before his reunion with Kennedy.
According to the Bravo star's rep, Graham was dropped off at a rehabilitation center because of behavioral issues. After the animal rehab contacted Lisa Vanderpump, the Vanderpump Dogs owner picked up the pet and has had Graham in her custody ever since, the rep told E! News.
This reunion will SUR-ely melt your heart.
A year and a half after his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy reunited with the dog they once shared, an adorable goldendoodle named Graham.
"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote in a July 19 Instagram. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."
Kennedy also posted two adorable pics with the adopted pooch, one showing him kissing Graham on the snout in front of a sunset in Lake Tahoe and a second in which he and current girlfriend Ally Lewber cuddle Graham on a boat during VPR's season 11 cast trip.
Kennedy's reunion with Graham—who was given to Leviss by her parents in 2018 while they were still dating—comes after Leviss checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona earlier this month. The former beauty queen sought treatment in the wake of her and Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal—a.k.a. Scandoval.
"I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health," Leviss shared after her months-long affair with Ariana Madix's ex came to light earlier this year. "I don't expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now, I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes."
Keep reading to see everything the VPR cast has been up to since cameras stopped rolling on Scandoval.
(Originally published July 20, 2023 at 1:57 p.m. PT)