Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Adorably Reunites With Dog He Shared With Ex Raquel Leviss

UPDATE: Leviss is responding to reports she gave up her dog Graham to a shelter before his reunion with Kennedy.

According to the Bravo star's rep, Graham was dropped off at a rehabilitation center because of behavioral issues. After the animal rehab contacted Lisa Vanderpump, the Vanderpump Dogs owner picked up the pet and has had Graham in her custody ever since, the rep told E! News.

This reunion will SUR-ely melt your heart.

A year and a half after his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy reunited with the dog they once shared, an adorable goldendoodle named Graham.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote in a July 19 Instagram. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Kennedy also posted two adorable pics with the adopted pooch, one showing him kissing Graham on the snout in front of a sunset in Lake Tahoe and a second in which he and current girlfriend Ally Lewber cuddle Graham on a boat during VPR's season 11 cast trip.