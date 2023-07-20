Vanderpump Rules' James Kennedy Adorably Reunites With Dog He Rescued With Ex Raquel Leviss

Watch : Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility

This reunion will SUR-ely melt your heart.

A year and a half after his breakup from ex-fiancée Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy reunited with the dog they once shared, an adorable goldendoodle named Graham.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote in a July 19 Instagram. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Kennedy also posted two adorable pics with the adopted pooch, one showing him kissing Graham on the snout in front of a sunset in Lake Tahoe and a second in which he and current girlfriend Ally Lewber cuddle Graham on a boat during VPR's season 11 cast trip.

Kennedy's reunion with Graham—who the former couple adopted in 2018—comes after Leviss checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona earlier this month following. The former beauty queen sought treatment in the wake of her and Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal—a.k.a. Scandoval.