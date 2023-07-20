Maria Menounos Shares Insight Into First Weeks of Motherhood With Her Baby Girl

Watch : Maria Menounos Welcomes First Baby via Surrogate

Maria Menounos is offering a special report on her life as a new mom.

The entertainment journalist, 45, recently shared what the past few weeks have been like since she and husband Keven Undergaro welcomed daughter Athena via surrogate in June.

"Her first words were Mark and Kelly," Maria joked to Mark Consuelos while filling in for Kelly Ripa on the July 20 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "No, she is sleeping really well actually. She's amazing. She's such a good baby. We're just so overjoyed."

Indeed, she suggested that life has been like heaven on earth since their little "angel" arrived.

"It's like the greatest feeling in the world," she continued. "I never knew when my dad would be like, 'Maria, life is about kids and family,' and I was so busy with my career and running around. Now, I get it. It really is. This is just the greatest feeling in the world."