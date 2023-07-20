Your Chilling First Look at Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts & Cara Delevingne in AHS: Delicate Teaser

Watch : Kim Kardashian Taking Acting Lessons for American Horror Story Role

Rock yourself into the nearest seat because you need to watch this teaser ASAP.

American Horror Story has released the chilling first look at its upcoming season Delicate, June 20, giving a sneak peek of show veteran Emma Roberts alongside newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.

The thirty second clip opens with women in long white hair standing in a circle, arms wrapped around each other as they chant, "Baby, baby, baby," before a haunting rendition of "Rock-A-Bye Baby" begins to play. The rest of the teaser shows stylized dancing and images of cradles, a bird's egg falling from a nest and cells dividing as each of the three women are introduced.

Emma, Kim and Cara are shown with white hair and embellished glasses which they pull down to reveal stark makeup and long, bold lashes. In fact, Kim has a moment all to herself, where her character is seen holding a swaddled baby.

Alongside the teaser, the show's Twitter account cryptically wrote, "Listen closely."