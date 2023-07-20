Your Chilling First Look at Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts & Cara Delevingne in AHS: Delicate Teaser

Rock yourself into the nearest seat because you need to watch this teaser ASAP.
American Horror Story has released the chilling first look at its upcoming season Delicate, June 20, giving a sneak peek of show veteran Emma Roberts alongside newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne.
The thirty second clip opens with women in long white hair standing in a circle, arms wrapped around each other as they chant, "Baby, baby, baby," before a haunting rendition of "Rock-A-Bye Baby" begins to play. The rest of the teaser shows stylized dancing and images of cradles, a bird's egg falling from a nest and cells dividing as each of the three women are introduced.
Emma, Kim and Cara are shown with white hair and embellished glasses which they pull down to reveal stark makeup and long, bold lashes. In fact, Kim has a moment all to herself, where her character is seen holding a swaddled baby.
Alongside the teaser, the show's Twitter account cryptically wrote, "Listen closely."
Although the characters for our leading ladies have been kept under wraps, the twelfth installment of the horror anthology series is based off Danielle Valentine's upcoming book Delicate Condition, to be released in August, which closely follows the story of Rosemary's Baby. The novel follows protagonist Anna Alcott as she desperately tries to have a baby, slowly becoming convinced there is someone (or something) working against her efforts.
Kim's involvement in the franchise was revealed in April when the SKIMS founder posted a brief teaser to her Instagram story.
And while the reality star's involvement was met with mixed reactions—including AHS alum Patty LuPone asking what Kim is doing with her life—those directly involved with this season have been singing Kim's praises.
However, other AHS regulars have been more welcoming to the reality star.
"She was so lovely and warm," Zachary Quinto, who makes a cameo in Delicate, told reporters at the Tribeca Film festival in June. "She seemed really in her element and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I think she's gonna do a wonderful job."
Show creator Ryan Murphy has also defended the decision. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said in an April statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."
Though a release date has yet to be confirmed for the series, the trailer does promise the new season will be "coming soon."