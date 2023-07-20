Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and More Stars Who've Shared Plastic Surgery Confessions

Kylie Jenner has had enough of the rumors surrounding her appearance.
The Kardashians star recently opened up about the cosmetics procedures she's gotten done to her face over the years, noting it's not as extreme as everyone believes it to be.
"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false," Kylie said on the July 20 episode of the Hulu series. "I've only gotten fillers."
As for why she wanted to set the record straight after all of these years? Well, she's tired of the narrative.
"I don't want that to be a part of my story," she put it simply. "I've always loved myself, I still love myself."
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has previously expressed similar sentiments dabbling with cosmetic injectables.
"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," she told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "I was the girl performing for everyone."
And when it comes to plumping her pout, the 25-year-old made it clear that she has zero regrets.
"I had my one lip insecurity thing," she admitted, "so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done."
Of course, Kylie isn't the only celebrity to share her beauty confessions.
Cardi B, for instance, hasn't shied away from detailing her procedures. In 2019, she told E! News why she was an open book about her liposuction surgery.
"When you see somebody that had lipo," she shared at the time, "you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing. But it's actually a very long recovery. It actually takes a little bit more than three or four months."
Latin singer Anitta, who has similarly been candid about getting a nose job, jaw-shaping procedures and breast augmentations, explained the rush she feels after going under the knife.
"It's nothing to do with me not being happy with myself," she told WSJ. Magazine last November. "For me, it's like changing my hair. Even if it's not good or the way I expected," she added, "I still like the process. I like the adrenaline."
Keep scrolling to see which other A-listers have detailed the cosmetics treatments and plastic surgeries they've dabbled with.