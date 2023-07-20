Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and More Stars Who've Shared Plastic Surgery Confessions

Watch : Kylie Jenner Talks Plastic Surgery "Misconceptions"

Kylie Jenner has had enough of the rumors surrounding her appearance.

The Kardashians star recently opened up about the cosmetics procedures she's gotten done to her face over the years, noting it's not as extreme as everyone believes it to be.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face—which is false," Kylie said on the July 20 episode of the Hulu series. "I've only gotten fillers."

As for why she wanted to set the record straight after all of these years? Well, she's tired of the narrative.

"I don't want that to be a part of my story," she put it simply. "I've always loved myself, I still love myself."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has previously expressed similar sentiments dabbling with cosmetic injectables.

"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room," she told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "I was the girl performing for everyone."