Justin Timberlake Mourns Death of Music Director Daniel Jones at Age 41

Justin Timberlake is remembering his friend.
The 42-year-old shared an emotional tribute on social media to musical director Daniel Jones following his recent death at age 41.
"Where do I start… Daniel Jones, I am going to miss you so much," Justin wrote July 20 alongside a carousel of videos of the two. "A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys."
The *NSYNC alum went on to promise to remember the late artist going forward. "We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there," he added. "And, you will be with us every step. Forever a TN Kid. Grateful for the light you brought to us… Rest in Peace, my brother."
Along with Justin, Daniel had worked with Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé throughout the years.
Daniel's wife Brusher Jones confirmed the news of her husband's death in a heartbreaking Facebook post.
"I am speechless. I am heartbroken. I am lost. My husband Daniel Jones, my best friend, my headache, my confidante… I truly do not understand," she wrote, according to Vibe. "I know God doesn't make mistakes.. but why?? To everyone who has called, texted messaged, etc. Thank you so much. I've seen them all."
She went on to request privacy for herself and her sons Zadrian 21, and DJ, 12, whom she shared with Daniel.
"Please just give me a little time," Breshae continued. "I just don't have the energy right now. I miss him so much already..I don't know what to do. I cant believe I am typing this. RIP Daniel Jones. My one true love."
Suggesting Daniel's cause of death hasn't been confirmed, she added, "Please do not speculate or rumor about what happened. B/c we don't have all the answers as of yet. Thank you."
Just one month before his death, Breshae wished her husband a Happy Father's Day, reflecting on what an incredible dad he has been to their sons.
"Everyday I wake up feeling blessed to have you as a partner in crime and a partner in parenting," she captioned her June 18 Instagram post alongside pictures of Daniel. "You approach our boys with an unmatched sentiment."
Gushing over Daniel, she added, "There's so many things I absolutely love about you, but most of all I love what a wonderful father you are! No one said it would be, but You make it look easy. We love you today and forever."