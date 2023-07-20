Justin Timberlake Mourns Death of Music Director Daniel Jones at Age 41

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Date Night With SZA

Justin Timberlake is remembering his friend.

The 42-year-old shared an emotional tribute on social media to musical director Daniel Jones following his recent death at age 41.

"Where do I start… Daniel Jones, I am going to miss you so much," Justin wrote July 20 alongside a carousel of videos of the two. "A spark plug of energy and joy. An incredible musician. A loving soul and a hilarious jokester. Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys."

The *NSYNC alum went on to promise to remember the late artist going forward. "We will march onward and try to make you proud every time we are out there," he added. "And, you will be with us every step. Forever a TN Kid. Grateful for the light you brought to us… Rest in Peace, my brother."

Along with Justin, Daniel had worked with Mary J. Blige, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé throughout the years.