Ariana Grande Shared How Wicked Filming Healed Her Ahead of Ethan Slater Romance

Getty Images

Recently, the filming of Wicked had to be put on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Jon, the film's director, shared the news on his Twitter and Instagram story, with both Ariana and Ethan, who plays Boq in the film, resharing the post.

"Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie," the Crazy Rich Asians director wrote on July 20. "We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close."

"It's been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back!" Jon continued. "And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I'm excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn't be affected) . It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do."

The film, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, is being split into two movies, with Wicked: Part One set for release in November 2024 and Wicked: Part Two premiering a year later.

(E! News and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)