Ariana Grande Shared How Wicked Filming Healed Her Ahead of Ethan Slater Romance

Ariana Grande has been changed for good while filming Wicked.
Just a few months before the news broke that the "Thank U, Next" singer found love with costar Ethan Slater following her split from husband Dalton Gomez, she reflected on how working on the two-part musical movie already had her dancing through life in a new way.
"Savoring every millisecond left with my Galinda (although she'll be with me irrevocably, forever)," Ariana began the April 3 post, which featured her blurred figure standing under a rainbow. "To be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one... to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed... to feel so much love around me."
And after loving shoutouts to her costar Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, and the film's director Jon M. Chu, she added, "To be transforming and healing parts of me that i never knew needed it. or maybe did. I don't want it to end. so while i am still here, present, now, i just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution ! and allow my heart to overflow."
Flash forward a few months later, it's clear exactly how much of her heart has overflowed during her time in London.
Days after the news that Ariana and her husband Dalton Gomez intend to divorce after two years of marriage, it's been confirmed that Ariana and Ethan are dating.
An insider confirmed to E! News on July 20 that the two costars have recently begun dating, adding that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends."
The source also confirmed that Ethan—a Broadway star and Tony nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical—has separated from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, with whom he shares a son. Ariana and Ethan have not yet publicly commented on their relationship status.
Recently, the filming of Wicked had to be put on pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Jon, the film's director, shared the news on his Twitter and Instagram story, with both Ariana and Ethan, who plays Boq in the film, resharing the post.
"Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over and we can finish the last pieces of the movie," the Crazy Rich Asians director wrote on July 20. "We were only a few days away from being done so we were SO close."
"It's been very painful to put a halt to it all but we will be back!" Jon continued. "And we will finish properly strong when the time is right. My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come but in the meantime I'm excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn't be affected) . It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do."
The film, based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical, is being split into two movies, with Wicked: Part One set for release in November 2024 and Wicked: Part Two premiering a year later.
(E! News and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)