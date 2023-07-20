Salma Hayek’s Secret to Maintaining Her Appearance Will Surprise You

Watch : See Salma Hayek's NSFW Instagram Wardrobe Malfunction

Salma Hayek just revealed the secret to her flawless skin.

And before you guess if her answer involves getting Botox or other cosmetic injectables, think again. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress set the record straight on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, saying, "No Botox!"

Instead, the 56-year-old believes that the key to maintaining her appearance is to focus on beauty from the inside out.

"I know what it is," she explained on the July 18 episode. "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don't feel the time. It's so much fun."

Salma continued, "It's actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."

The Frida star, who also swears by frequency machines, said there's such a noticeable difference in how she looks after she's done that "people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my god. Again, you look 20.'"