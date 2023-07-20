Salma Hayek’s Secret to Maintaining Her Appearance Will Surprise You

Salma Hayek just revealed the secret to her flawless skin.
And before you guess if her answer involves getting Botox or other cosmetic injectables, think again. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress set the record straight on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, saying, "No Botox!"
Instead, the 56-year-old believes that the key to maintaining her appearance is to focus on beauty from the inside out.
"I know what it is," she explained on the July 18 episode. "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don't feel the time. It's so much fun."
Salma continued, "It's actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."
The Frida star, who also swears by frequency machines, said there's such a noticeable difference in how she looks after she's done that "people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my god. Again, you look 20.'"
And when Salma's unable to consistently meditate, she sees a change in her appearance.
"When I don't do it for some time, guess what?" she shared, "The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop. My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles—I start breaking down."
And while the actress said her husband of 14 years François-Henri Pinault is skeptical of her beauty practices, he understands that it works best for her.
"My husband doesn't believe in it," she admitted. "He doesn't meditate and he really doesn't want to believe in the energy. He really tries hard not to."
However, he's supportive of her regimen, even if he refuses to call it meditation.
"He'll go, 'Have you been doing your yoga?'" she quipped. "He won't even call it that. He doesn't ask any questions. It really freaks him out."
