Salma Hayek’s Secret to Maintaining Her Appearance Will Surprise You

Salma Hayek revealed her shocking health and wellness practices and how it helps her maintain her beauty from the inside out.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 20, 2023 5:57 PMTags
BeautySalma HayekHealthHealthyWellnessE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: See Salma Hayek's NSFW Instagram Wardrobe Malfunction

Salma Hayek just revealed the secret to her flawless skin.

And before you guess if her answer involves getting Botox or other cosmetic injectables, think again. The Magic Mike's Last Dance actress set the record straight on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, saying, "No Botox!"

Instead, the 56-year-old believes that the key to maintaining her appearance is to focus on beauty from the inside out. 

"I know what it is," she explained on the July 18 episode. "Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because I don't feel the time. It's so much fun."

Salma continued, "It's actually feeling the energy. It moves and it dances inside of you, different feelings and sensations."

The Frida star, who also swears by frequency machines, said there's such a noticeable difference in how she looks after she's done that "people tell me when I come out of the room, 'Oh my god. Again, you look 20.'"

photos
Salma Hayek Through the Years

And when Salma's unable to consistently meditate, she sees a change in her appearance. 

"When I don't do it for some time, guess what?" she shared, "The face starts to drop and everything starts to drop. My herniated disc, the problem in my neck, the problem in my hip, my ankles—I start breaking down."

Instagram / Salma Hayek

And while the actress said her husband of 14 years François-Henri Pinault is skeptical of her beauty practices, he understands that it works best for her.

"My husband doesn't believe in it," she admitted. "He doesn't meditate and he really doesn't want to believe in the energy. He really tries hard not to." 

However, he's supportive of her regimen, even if he refuses to call it meditation.

"He'll go, 'Have you been doing your yoga?'" she quipped. "He won't even call it that. He doesn't ask any questions. It really freaks him out."

Of course, Salma isn't the only celebrity to share her beauty secrets. Keep reading to see the A-listers who have kept their youthfulness without the use of plastic surgery or other cosmetic procedures.

Instagram

The Magic Mike actress set the record straight on whether or not she's gotten facial injectables. "No Botox!" she put it bluntly on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast.

Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski

In January 2021, while pregnant, the model wrote on her Instagram Story in response to fans' questions: "For anyone saying 'you need to stop w/ the lip injections': I've never had lip injections (no judging folks who do—ya'll look great!) but you can't even get injections when you're pregnant!"

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Jenny from the Block continues to look like Jenny from the Block 20 years ago. In January 2021, she told an Instagram user, "I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin'."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jennifer Aniston

The 47-year-old actress did have a nose job when she was younger to fix a deviated septum but has spoke out against Botox and other facial fillers.

"There is also this pressure in Hollywood to be ageless," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. "I think what I have been witness to, is seeing women trying to stay ageless with what they are doing to themselves. I am grateful to learn from their mistakes, because I am not injecting s--t into my face."

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

"I've probably tried everything. I would be scared to go under the knife, but you know, talk to me when I'm 50. I'll try anything. Except I won't do Botox again, because I looked crazy," the actress told Harper's Bazaar in 2013.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Drew Barrymore

The actress told InStyle magazine in 2012, "I say, don't fight the rings on the trunk of a tree. Just keep counting 'em."

"The idea of not looking like myself scares me," she added.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Emma Thompson

The actress told The Telegraph in 2011, "I'm not fiddling about with myself. We're in this awful youth-driven thing now where everybody needs to look 30 at 60."

Aurore Marechal/Sipa USA
Meryl Streep

The actress told Good Housekeeping in 2008. "You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift."

David Buchan/Getty Images
Jodie Foster

"Nah. It's not my thing," the actress told MORE magazine in 2007. "I don't have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I'm fine with it. For me, it's really a self-image thing. Like, I'd rather have somebody go, "Wow, that girl has a big nose" than 'Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.' I'd rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

In 2011, the pop star told Harper's Bazaar, "I think that promoting insecurity in the form of plastic surgery is infinitely more harmful than an artistic expression related to body modification."

Kristen Stewart

The Twilight alum told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2015 she will "never" get plastic surgery, adding, "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism."

LGjr-RG /PacificCoastNews
Kate Winslet

In 2011, the actress told the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph that cosmetic surgery goes against her morals, the way her parents brought her up and what she considers to be "natural beauty."

"I will never give in," she added. "I am an actress, I don't want to freeze the expression of my face."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!