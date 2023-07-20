Who Is Ethan Slater? Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

Watch : Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater

Meet the "Munchkin boy" that Glinda found.

Many fans of Ariana Grande and Wicked let out a collective gasp July 20 regarding the news that the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer is dating Ethan Slater, one of her costars in the two-part big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.

News of the pair dating, which a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News, comes days after it was revealed Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage.

And while fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Jon M. Chu-directed film—Wicked: Part One releases in late 2024 with Part Two coming out the following year—they will get to see Ariana and Ethan sharing the screen.

After all, the "Save Your Tears" singer plays Glinda the good witch, while the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical alum portrays Boq, a Munchkin who falls in love with her—it's an unrequited love, as she plays matchmaker for him for an Ozdust Ballroom party ("Dancing Through Life")—and later becomes the Tin Man.

Find out more info about Ariana's new boyfriend below: