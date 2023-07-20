Who Is Ethan Slater? Everything You Need to Know About Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend

Meet the "Munchkin boy" that Glinda found.
Many fans of Ariana Grande and Wicked let out a collective gasp July 20 regarding the news that the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer is dating Ethan Slater, one of her costars in the two-part big screen adaptation of the Broadway musical.
News of the pair dating, which a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News, comes days after it was revealed Ariana and husband Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage.
And while fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Jon M. Chu-directed film—Wicked: Part One releases in late 2024 with Part Two coming out the following year—they will get to see Ariana and Ethan sharing the screen.
After all, the "Save Your Tears" singer plays Glinda the good witch, while the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical alum portrays Boq, a Munchkin who falls in love with her—it's an unrequited love, as she plays matchmaker for him for an Ozdust Ballroom party ("Dancing Through Life")—and later becomes the Tin Man.
Find out more info about Ariana's new boyfriend below:
Who is Ethan Slater?
The 31-year-old is best known for playing the main role in SpongeBob SquarePants the Broadway musical. He has also appeared on shows such as Fosse/Vernon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Is Ethan Slater married?
The actor married Lilly Jay in 2018 and share a young son. A source close to the situation told E! News July 20 that the two are separated. Lilly has not yet commented on the separation or news about him and Ariana.
How did Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande meet?
The two are believed to have met on the set of Wicked the two-part movie, which began filming in late 2022. The source told E! News that Ariana and Ethan started dating recently.
How long have Ethan Slater and his wife been together?
A native of Silver Spring, Maryland, he and Lilly were high school classmates at Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., according to Bethesda Magazine. They both graduated in 2010 and began dating in 2012.
"My senior year I shared four classes with my good friend Lilly Jay '10, during which we spent far too much time comparing notes and chatting. So for that, I am sorry! But you should know, it paid off!" Ethan told Georgetown Days Magazine in 2017. "Just this past summer, we got engaged and I have GDS to thank for being the place I first got to know and fall in love with my future wife."
Ethan and Lilly married in November 2018, he revealed in a second anniversary post on Instagram, which read, "Two years into marriage and we still find each other funny. Phew. Happy anniversary to the love of my life."
Does Ethan Slater Have Kids?
In 2022, Ethan and his wife welcomed their first child. This past January, the actor shared a photo of a Wicked-themed infant onesie on Instagram, commenting, "Super vague post, but we have a baby now." A few months later, he revealed they had a baby boy in a Mother's Day tribute to his wife.
When did Ethan Slater star in SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway?
Ethan auditioned for the SpongeBob SquarePants musical as a sophomore in Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He got the main role and made his Broadway debut in the show when it opened in December 2017.
"I got to share it with my sisters, my stepbrother, my bubbe and my fiancée," the actor told Bethesda Magazine in 2018. "There's something about Broadway that's just so shockingly special. I am very, very lucky."
In 2018, Ethan was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his performance. He attended the ceremony with his wife.