Karlie Kloss Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss has cracked the code when it comes to naming her and Joshua Kushner's new baby boy.
A week after the supermodel and the businessman confirmed that they welcomed their second child, Karlie shared their little one's moniker on social media.
Alongside a black and white photo of the newborn in a onesie holding onto his two-year-old brother Levi's hands, she wrote on Instagram July 20, "Elijah Jude 7.11.23," with a blue heart emoji.
Joshua first announced the birth of baby number two on July 13 with a close up shot of Elijah in a blue beanie, writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world."
Their newborn's arrival came just a few months after Karlie confirmed she was pregnant by showcasing her baby bump for the first time during the Met Gala in May, where she donned a figure-hugging black gown with strands of pearls by Loewe.
While on the carpet, Karlie took a moment to reflect on her stylish pregnancy reveal. "Baby's first Met Gala," she told E! News. "I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."
In fact, Karlie—who tied the knot with Joshua in 2018—had occasionally given a glimpse into motherhood these last few years, detailing her immediate connection with Levi "the moment he was placed in my arms."
"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she told Today in April 2022. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."