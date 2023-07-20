Karlie Kloss Reveals Name of Baby No. 2 With Joshua Kushner

Watch : Karlie Kloss Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss has cracked the code when it comes to naming her and Joshua Kushner's new baby boy.

A week after the supermodel and the businessman confirmed that they welcomed their second child, Karlie shared their little one's moniker on social media.

Alongside a black and white photo of the newborn in a onesie holding onto his two-year-old brother Levi's hands, she wrote on Instagram July 20, "Elijah Jude 7.11.23," with a blue heart emoji.

Joshua first announced the birth of baby number two on July 13 with a close up shot of Elijah in a blue beanie, writing on Instagram, "Welcome to the world."

Their newborn's arrival came just a few months after Karlie confirmed she was pregnant by showcasing her baby bump for the first time during the Met Gala in May, where she donned a figure-hugging black gown with strands of pearls by Loewe.

While on the carpet, Karlie took a moment to reflect on her stylish pregnancy reveal. "Baby's first Met Gala," she told E! News. "I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."