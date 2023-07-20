Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Claps Back at Claim She's Forgiven Tom Sandoval for Cheating

Scheana Shay is PUMP-ing the brakes on rumors she's made up with ex-BFF Tom Sandoval.
Following news that the TomTom co-owner joined the Vanderpump Rules cast's season 11 trip to Lake Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clapped back at claims she broke bread with Sandoval despite his shocking affair with Raquel Leviss.
Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa [Vanderpump]." She responded to another user questioning her reunion with Sandoval, "Soooo I shouldn't be here doing my job!?"
As Shay and other castmembers—including James Kennedy, Lala Kent and Ally Lewber—documented on their Instagram Stories, the Bravo stars all paid a visit to Lisa Vanderpump's new Tahoe club Wolf, which opens at Harrah's this winter. The cast even helped knock down walls inside the venue as it's currently under construction for renovations.
While helping refurbish the restaurant, Shay, Sandoval, Kent, Kennedy, Lewber, Brock Davies and Tom Schwartz were photographed together with a fan. And while Shay appeared all smiles in the pic, she clarified that doesn't exactly mean she's on good terms with Ariana Madix's ex.
"I'm posing in a photo for a fan," she tweeted. "I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"
VPR's Tahoe trip marks the first group getaway since the cast confronted Sandoval for cheating with Leviss during the explosive season 10 reunion, which finished airing in June.
Meanwhile, it's still unclear if Leviss will film season 11 after checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona earlier this month.
Keep reading to see everything the VPR cast has been up to since cameras stopped rolling on Scandoval.
