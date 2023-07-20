Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Claps Back at Claim She's Forgiven Tom Sandoval for Cheating

December 2021

After five years together, James and Raquel ended their engagement, just one week after filming the season nine reunion.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the former couple said in a joint statement on their separate Instagram pages. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive."

Raquel later revealed why she chose to end their relationship.

"It was getting to the point where my family and him were not meshing well," she explained during he Jan. 7 episode of the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. "The future of Thanksgivings and Christmases and holidays was looking like it was going to be either James or my family," she said. "Especially like if we had a baby. Foreseeing this future and what it was all coming down to and I was like...I don't want that."

For his part, James went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber in March 2022, who is now featured on the show.