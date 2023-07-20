Margot Robbie Faked Her Own Death as a Kid to Get Revenge on Her Babysitter

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

This Barbie once gave her babysitter quite a fright.

Margot Robbie recently reminisced about a not-so-innocent prank she once played on a babysitter that involved a kitchen knife, ketchup and faking her own death.

"We got a new babysitter," the Barbie star told BBC Radio 2 in an interview shared July 20, setting the scene. "And I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like sixteen and I thought she was so cool. And then we got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it."

So when this new babysitter grew "cranky" after Margot refused a bath, the future actress knew exactly what to do.

"I thought, 'I'm gonna show you,'" the 33-year-old continued. "And so I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup and put the kitchen knife and I waited for like 45 minutes for her to find me."

And when her babysitter allegedly ran out the door, screaming, after discovering the "body," Margot added with a smile, "It was worth the wait."