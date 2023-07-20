Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater After Dalton Gomez Breakup

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande is so into you.

The "Save Your Tears" singer recently started dating her Wicked co-star after separating from her husband Dalton Gomez, a source close to the situation tell E! News.

According to the insider, Ariana and Dalton "remain friends," while Ethan—a Tony Award nominee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical—has separated from his wife of four years, Lilly Jay, who he shares a son with.

E! News has reached out to reps for comment.

While Ariana, 30, and Ethan, 31, have yet to publicly address their relationship status, E! News confirmed on July 17 that she and Dalton are headed toward divorce after two years of marriage. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Nickelodeon alum's Southern California residence back in May 2021.

And although Ariana has recently been spotted without her wedding ring, she did share a tribute to Dalton in honor of their anniversary in May, writing alongside a photo from their ceremony, "I love him so."