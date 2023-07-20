Ayesha Curry Pens Slam Dunk Tribute to Her and Steph Curry's Daughter Riley on 11th Birthday

NBA star Steph Curry and wife Ayesha Curry recently celebrated their eldest daughter Riley’s 11th birthday July 19 with a heartwarming tribute.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's daughter Riley Curry is all grown up!

In fact, she turned 11 years old on July 19, with her mom sharing a heartwarming birthday tribute on social media in honor of the occasion.

"My first born is 11!!!" Ayesha wrote alongside recent photos of the tween. "We can't believe it. Time has just flown by. I am so proud of my sweet, smart, talented, captivating big girl. It's a joy being her mama. Riley Roo is 11!"

Riley, older sister to Ryan Curry, 8, and Canon Curry, 5, first won fans' hearts when she was just 2 years old, going viral during an appearance with her dad she appeared with her dad at an NBA post-game press conference, interrupting him to say he was being too loud and to "be quiet."

Days later, while appearing with Steph at another similar event, she stole the show again by quoting a lyric from Big Sean's "Blessings" into the mic.

Meanwhile, like many parents, Ayesha and Riley have over the years occasionally shared photos and videos of their kids on Instagram. In fact, Ayesha recently reflected on Riley's viral moment more than a decade ago.

"When the social media thing started, nobody knew what that was going to become," the Ayesha's Home Kitchen host said in a May 24 interview with Insider. "If we had known back in the day just how chaotic it would make life, I don't think we would've done it."

Instagram / Ayesha Curry

She added, "But we were just genuinely living our lives back then. And we thought, 'This is our kid. We're bringing our kid along.'"

Look back at the Currys' heartwarming family moments over the years:

Mommy & Me

Ayesha Curry shared this pic of herself and daughter Riley Curry on the child's 11th birthday.

Say Cheese

Steph CurryAyesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry pose for a pic in June 2023.

Family on the Court

Steph Curry appears with Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry in 2022.

Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

