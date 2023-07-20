Ayesha Curry Pens Slam Dunk Tribute to Her and Steph Curry's Daughter Riley on 11th Birthday

Watch : Ayesha Curry Regrets Exposing Daughter Riley to the Public

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's daughter Riley Curry is all grown up!

In fact, she turned 11 years old on July 19, with her mom sharing a heartwarming birthday tribute on social media in honor of the occasion.

"My first born is 11!!!" Ayesha wrote alongside recent photos of the tween. "We can't believe it. Time has just flown by. I am so proud of my sweet, smart, talented, captivating big girl. It's a joy being her mama. Riley Roo is 11!"

Riley, older sister to Ryan Curry, 8, and Canon Curry, 5, first won fans' hearts when she was just 2 years old, going viral during an appearance with her dad she appeared with her dad at an NBA post-game press conference, interrupting him to say he was being too loud and to "be quiet."

Days later, while appearing with Steph at another similar event, she stole the show again by quoting a lyric from Big Sean's "Blessings" into the mic.

Meanwhile, like many parents, Ayesha and Riley have over the years occasionally shared photos and videos of their kids on Instagram. In fact, Ayesha recently reflected on Riley's viral moment more than a decade ago.