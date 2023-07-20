Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumored Documentary About Parents Todd & Julie's Imprisonment

Watch : "Angry" Savannah Chrisley Vows to "Fight" For Her Mom

Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors about her imprisoned parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.

The 25-year-old is slamming reports that a documentary about her mom and dad's time behind bars is being made days after her half-sister Lindsie Chrisley alleged she was approached to participate in it.

"I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary," Savannah told fans on her Instagram Story July 20. "First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening. Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done. But when it comes to a documentary, not happening."

Since Todd and Julie—who were convicted on bank and tax fraud charges last year—started their prison sentences in January, Savannah has on the role of guardian for younger brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10.