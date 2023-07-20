Savannah Chrisley Slams Rumored Documentary About Parents Todd & Julie's Imprisonment

Savannah Chrisley knows best when it comes to rumors about her imprisoned parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley.
The 25-year-old is slamming reports that a documentary about her mom and dad's time behind bars is being made days after her half-sister Lindsie Chrisley alleged she was approached to participate in it.
"I was notified of some crazy stories that have been out there about this family documentary," Savannah told fans on her Instagram Story July 20. "First off, I want to set the record straight—there is no family documentary that's happening. Me, Chase, the kids, and Nannie are filming a new reality show and we've partnered with an amazing production company to do this and it's going to be the first reality show that we've done. But when it comes to a documentary, not happening."
Since Todd and Julie—who were convicted on bank and tax fraud charges last year—started their prison sentences in January, Savannah has on the role of guardian for younger brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10.
While the Chrisley clan is shooting their first reality TV project since Todd and Julie began their prison sentences in January, Savannah made it very clear the family would never cooperate on an unauthorized documentary without their parents' approval.
"Chase and I were very much against a documentary happening because the truth just wasn't behind it," the Chrisley Knows Best alum continued. "Any documentary that does happen is all based off lies, because, at the end of the day, if mom and dad aren't involved, how do you get the full truth? They should be able to share their side of any story that's being told. And me as their power of attorney, I obviously know the truth."
However, Savannah is looking forward to telling her family's story on their upcoming new series. This includes showcasing "everything that's going down" amid her parents' legal woes, including, "calls with mom and dad" from prison.
The reality star's clarification comes one day after Lindsie claimed she refused to be a part of an unspecified doc about her dad and stepmom's respective 12 and seven-year prison sentences for fraud.
"I just decided that I'm not going to participate in something that one, I don't even know what the heck's going on," she stated on the July 19 episode of her Southern Tea with Lindsie Chrisley podcast. "Also, not fair to people. They would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves."