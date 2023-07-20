Constance Wu Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Constance Wu is starting a fresh new chapter as a boy mom.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress recently gave birth to a son, she confirmed in a July 20 teaser for Danielle Robay's PRETTYSMART podcast.

Constance let the news slip while discussing how she dedicated her 2022 book Making a Scene to her and musician Ryan Kattner's 2-year-old daughter, noting that the nod took place before her son was born.

"Breaking news," she told Robay, addressing her baby reveal. "Nobody knew I had a son."

The bundle of joy's arrival comes five months after Constance confirmed her pregnancy. "Bun in the oven," she wrote on her Instagram Story Feb. 21 alongside a pic of her growing baby bump. "Filipinese baby #2 coming soon [heart emoji]."