Constance Wu Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Constance Wu is starting a fresh new chapter as a boy mom.
The Crazy Rich Asians actress recently gave birth to a son, she confirmed in a July 20 teaser for Danielle Robay's PRETTYSMART podcast.
Constance let the news slip while discussing how she dedicated her 2022 book Making a Scene to her and musician Ryan Kattner's 2-year-old daughter, noting that the nod took place before her son was born.
"Breaking news," she told Robay, addressing her baby reveal. "Nobody knew I had a son."
The bundle of joy's arrival comes five months after Constance confirmed her pregnancy. "Bun in the oven," she wrote on her Instagram Story Feb. 21 alongside a pic of her growing baby bump. "Filipinese baby #2 coming soon [heart emoji]."
During the podcast episode, set for release July 21, Constance recalled the moment she learned she was having a son.
"They were like, 'You're having a boy,'" she told Robay. "I was like, 'Are you sure?'"
And as she settles into life with her son, she's noticing a few distinctions between being a girl mom and a boy mom.
"He's just a different person," she explained. "It's our second kid, so we have less anxiety around it, we've done it before. It's still early, he's still a little nugget."
And although Constance prefers to keep her private life, well, private, she has shared a few details about her growing family.
In fact, during an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2021, Constance gushed over her baby girl.
"She's the best," Constance told host Jimmy Fallon. "She has a full head of hair, and a blue butt."
Addressing the blue butt comment, the actress explained, "There's a thing, I had never heard of it before. It's called a 'Mongolian spot.' Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. It's where your butt is blue for the first two years of your life and then it just goes away."
"I just think it's a very special thing," she added, "It's not something that, you know, she can show off when she's walking down the street."