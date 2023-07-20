Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Photo From Day of Her Reunion With Jordyn Woods

Kylie! This looks like friendship, baby!
Or at the least the beginning of a tentative reunion. Kylie Jenner posted a BTS photo from the day of her recent outing with former best friend Jordyn Woods. The makeup mogul posted a carousel of solo snaps including one taken from a bathroom in the exact same outfit she was later seen wearing while grabbing dinner with Jordyn—a black and white, one-shoulder crop top and black pants.
She captioned her July 19 post, "posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll."
Jordyn also shared a pic in her reunion outfit, which included colorful dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line and gold choker. She captioned the July 16 post with a simple nod to her line, writing, "unreleased @woodsbyjordyn."
Kylie's photo dump comes four days after the former BFFs were seen together in public for the first time since the 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson. Neither woman has commented publicly on their reunion, and what it means for their future friendship. Reps for Jordyn and Kylie have not responded to E! News' request for comment.
The now 25-year-olds were almost inseparable for years, with Jordyn a near-constant presence on the later seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, the friendship quickly fell apart after news broke that Jordyn and the basketball player were spotted having an intimate encounter at a house party.
Though Tristan initially denied the allegations, Jordyn eventually confessed to kissing the athlete while on Red Table Talk.
"I shouldn't even have been there," she explained during her March 2019 appearance, noting that she and Tristan only kissed, for which she was drunk. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. Never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We're all in plain sight."
Khloe and Tristan, who welcomed daughter True in April 2018, split in the months following the scandal. (The pair would later reunite in 2020 before breaking up for good in late 2021, welcoming their son Tatum the following July).
And though Jordyn was firm that she was not the reason behind Khloe and Tristan's 2019 split, the Good American founder wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"
But in the years since the scandal, Khloe seems to have moved on.
While on a KUWTK reunion show in June 2021, she told host Andy Cohen, "I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."