Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Photo From Day of Her Reunion With Jordyn Woods

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reunite

Kylie! This looks like friendship, baby!

Or at the least the beginning of a tentative reunion. Kylie Jenner posted a BTS photo from the day of her recent outing with former best friend Jordyn Woods. The makeup mogul posted a carousel of solo snaps including one taken from a bathroom in the exact same outfit she was later seen wearing while grabbing dinner with Jordyn—a black and white, one-shoulder crop top and black pants.

She captioned her July 19 post, "posting these now before they get lost in my camera roll."

Jordyn also shared a pic in her reunion outfit, which included colorful dress from her Woods by Jordyn clothing line and gold choker. She captioned the July 16 post with a simple nod to her line, writing, "unreleased @woodsbyjordyn."

Kylie's photo dump comes four days after the former BFFs were seen together in public for the first time since the 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn and Khloe Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson. Neither woman has commented publicly on their reunion, and what it means for their future friendship. Reps for Jordyn and Kylie have not responded to E! News' request for comment.