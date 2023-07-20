Tom Brady Is Racing Into a New Career After NFL Retirement

Watch : Tom Brady Dishes on Post-NFL Life, Tabloid Gossip & Fatherhood

No. 12 is entering the E1.

Tom Brady has joined the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship as a team owner, the organization announced on July 20.

The former quarterback is the fifth entry into the race—and he'll have some fierce competitors. Tennis champion Rafael Nadal, soccer star Didier Drogba and Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez are also team owners.

"E1 combines several things I love—speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," Brady said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "I'm excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Pérez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win."

The eight-race season—which begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in early 2024—will feature up to 10 teams made up of an owner as well as one male and one female pilot, the competition's website states. And Brady had a few words for his opponents.

"My message to our competition," he added, "be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top."