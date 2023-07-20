Tom Brady Is Racing Into a New Career After NFL Retirement

No. 12 is entering the E1.
Tom Brady has joined the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship as a team owner, the organization announced on July 20.
The former quarterback is the fifth entry into the race—and he'll have some fierce competitors. Tennis champion Rafael Nadal, soccer star Didier Drogba and Formula 1 driver Sergio Pérez are also team owners.
"E1 combines several things I love—speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," Brady said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "I'm excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Pérez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win."
The eight-race season—which begins in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in early 2024—will feature up to 10 teams made up of an owner as well as one male and one female pilot, the competition's website states. And Brady had a few words for his opponents.
"My message to our competition," he added, "be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top."
The move is the latest one Brady has made since officially announcing his retirement from the NFL in February. In addition to continuing to run his multiple businesses, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and is set to join Fox Sports' NFL broadcasts in Fall 2024.
Of course, Brady—who previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots—is taking time to relax, too. This includes taking trips with his three children: 15-year-old Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, who he co-parents with ex Gisele Bündchen.
And while Brady has suggested retirement hasn't fully sunk in for him yet, it looks like he's enjoying this next chapter so far.
"I don't think it really sets in obviously ‘til the fall when guys are playing and I'm not," he said on a June episode of The Rich Eisen Show. "But at the same time, I know that this is the right time for me to--not try something different, but move on to other things and areas of growth that I'm here to experience."