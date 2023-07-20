Smooth Out Stubborn, Deep-Set Wrinkles and Save 50% On Perricone MD Essential FX Deep Crease Serum

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're frustrated by frown lines, marionette lines, smile lines, and nasolabial folds, it can be tough to figure out your next move, especially since there are so many options these days. There are new beauty products released every day and there are so many procedures and injectables to choose from. How do you know which option is the best for you? That decision gets more complicated when you start to add up the money spent. If you want to test out new products for your skincare routine, you can stick to your budget if you keep your eyes peeled for deals.
For a limited time, you can get the Perricone MD Essential Fx Deep Crease Serum for 50% off from QVC. This serum absorbs quickly to smooth the look of stubborn, deep-set wrinkles, according to the brand. If you want to soften your skin and decrease those expression lines, Perricone MD is a trusted brand that has never steered me wrong. Check out these deal before it sells out.
Perricone MD Essential Fx Deep Crease Serum
After cleansing and toning your skin, gently massage the Perricone MD Essential Fx Deep Crease Serum into your skin using upward motions. You can use this in the morning and evening. After it is fully absorbed, apply your favorite moisturizer.
Not sure what to expect from this serum? These reviews will convince you to add it to your routine.
Perricone MD Essential Fx Deep Crease Serum Reviews
A shopper shared, "I was lucky to get this at a whopping 50% off. I'm kicking myself for not buying more. It worked on many of my wrinkles, especially around my eyes. This did not dry out my skin (I live in a very dry climate). This is a steep price so I hope to find it on sale again."
Another reviewed, "This Serum is absolutely amazing. Lots of Wows from me... I saw a significant improvement in my skin the next day. Now, all my beloved Neuropeptide products are on hiatus because this product is so incredible. It's lightweight in consistency and not oily. My skin is left smooth after usage which really helps in hot Florida heat."
"Love this product. Reduces the dark circles and makes my skin super soft," a reviewer wrote.
