Disney Singer Lea Salonga Calls Out Fans for Sneaking Backstage to Take Pic

Lea Salonga is issuing a warning about respecting boundaries following a trespassing incident.
The messages comes after the Disney singer, who is currently performing on the Broadway musical Here Lies Love, was recently captured on video speaking to fans who had snuck backstage after a show.
In the clip, which was obtained by NBC New York, Salonga tells the group at her dressing room door, "Who are you? I'm so sorry, I don't know who you are."
When the fans ask for a photo, Salonga gently explains, "Unless you're on the guest list, we cannot have you back here, so you'll have to go to the door." The 52-year-old added, "I'm sorry, because if I allow this now, then other people are going to take advantage of it."
In response, one of the fans claimed to know Giselle Töngi, a producer for Here Lies Love. Salonga, however, advised the group to wait for her at the door, telling them that she's "really sorry," but that per security purposes, she cannot greet them in her dressing room.
At the end of the video, Salonga, after escorting the group away from her dressing room, is seen pausing to take a photo with the fans.
The singer gave further insight into the incident on Twitter, sharing that she afterwards checked in with Töngi, who "had no idea" who the fans were.
"The money you pay for a theater/concert ticket does not mean all-access," she added in another Tweet. "You pay for that performer's art, and that's where it stops. I gotta say, the folks at the stage door have been so incredibly kind, which only makes us (well, me) enthusiastic to say hello and spend the time to talk to them."
Furthermore, Salonga made it clear she'll protect her personal privacy.
"When one of our lead producers and our dance captain saw the video and learned about what happened, they said, 'You were still very nice, if that were me I would've cussed at them and kicked them out,'" she wrote. "I'm not the type to cuss people out, but I will protect my territory and my boundaries. If I lose fans as a result, so be it."
Salonga—who lent her singing voice to Princess Jasmine and Fa Mulan in the animated Disney classics— previously won a Tony Award for her role in Miss Saigon and will appear in Old Friends on London's West End in the fall.
