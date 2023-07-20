Disney Singer Lea Salonga Calls Out Fans for Sneaking Backstage to Take Pic

Watch : Miranda Lambert Stops Concert to Call Out Fans Taking Selfies

Lea Salonga is issuing a warning about respecting boundaries following a trespassing incident.

The messages comes after the Disney singer, who is currently performing on the Broadway musical Here Lies Love, was recently captured on video speaking to fans who had snuck backstage after a show.

In the clip, which was obtained by NBC New York, Salonga tells the group at her dressing room door, "Who are you? I'm so sorry, I don't know who you are."

When the fans ask for a photo, Salonga gently explains, "Unless you're on the guest list, we cannot have you back here, so you'll have to go to the door." The 52-year-old added, "I'm sorry, because if I allow this now, then other people are going to take advantage of it."

In response, one of the fans claimed to know Giselle Töngi, a producer for Here Lies Love. Salonga, however, advised the group to wait for her at the door, telling them that she's "really sorry," but that per security purposes, she cannot greet them in her dressing room.