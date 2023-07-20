Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect's Wife Files for Divorce Following His Arrest

Watch : Police Call Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann a "Demon"

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann is facing another legal case following his arrest in connection to three murders from over a decade ago.

Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce from the 59-year-old in the Suffolk County Supreme Court on July 19, her attorney Robert Macedonio told NBC News.

The filing comes days after Heuermann was taken into police custody and charged with the killings of Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27—three women whose remains were discovered in 2010 along a remote highway near Gilgo Beach, N.Y.

On July 14, Heuermann pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

"There is nothing about Mr. Heuermann that would suggest that he is involved in these incidents," his defense attorney Michael J. Brown told E! News in a statement. "And while the government has decided to focus on him despite more significant and stronger leads, we are looking forward to defending him in a court of law before a fair and impartial jury of his peers."